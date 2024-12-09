As A Huge Home Alone Fan, I Have Thoughts To Share About The Live Event With Macaulay Culkin

I think there's a genuine argument to be made that Home Alone tops the list of the best Christmas movies . Granted, I may be biased, because it's on heavy rotation in my home right now, thanks to my daughter and a Disney+ subscription . However, that's also because we had the opportunity to attend a very special event. Macaulay Culkin is touring and talking about the beloved movie with fans and, after you hear my thoughts, you might realize this is something you don't want to miss.

If A Nostalgic Night With Macaulay Culkin is coming to your area this holiday season, I highly recommend attending. After watching the movie and hearing the former child actor talk about the film, I have some big takeaways about what made this experience well worth the price of admission.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Watching Home Alone With A Crowd Of People Is Incredible

I was too young to see Home Alone in theaters, so part of my interest in attending the event was just seeing it on a big screen. It turns out that screening this movie with a bunch of millennials and their children is absolutely incredible, and I really got a sense of how much people love this movie as much as I do. I even saw a guy wearing a replica of the polka jacket John Candy wore for his iconic role , if that paints a picture of how jazzed everyone was to be there. I laughed, and even cried during the church scene a bit, which was way more emotion than I've conveyed towards this film over the years.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Hearing Macaulay Culkin's New Perspective On The Movie Was A Blast

Too often, I'm used to hearing Hollywood actors talk about how their most beloved roles are hard to enjoy because they didn't experience it in the same way everyone else did. Macaulay Culkin opened up his Q&A following the film, admitting that he used to be unable to watch it . But, as a father to two young sons, he's been able to enjoy the movie through their eyes.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

You'll Hear Some Truly Wild Stories

We've written extensively about BTS facts bout Home Alone and wild stories, including Joe Pesci sustaining actual burns during the blowtorch scene. All this to say, I figured there was nothing Macaulay Culkin was going to say onstage that I hadn't heard elsewhere previously. It only took a few minutes for me to learn that the actor had a scar from Pesci biting him, which was new info to me. Unfortunately, I can't share specifics with you, so if you're attending the event at any of the below locations, keep in mind photography, audio recordings and videos are prohibited:

12/10 Akron, Ohio

12/11 Johnstown, Pennsylvania

12/12 Reading, Pennsylvania

12/13 Newark, New Jersey

12/14 Wallingford, Connecticut

12/15 Medford, Massachusetts (two shows)

There's not much time left to enjoy this experience, so if you happen to live near any of those locations, I would make a point to get a ticket ASAP. I hope that if this event is successful enough, he'll do it again and maybe even bring some of the OG Home Alone cast along for the ride the next time. We can only hope!

So catch A Nostalgic Night With Macaulay Culkin on the above dates as we approach Christmas. My only advice if you do go is to make sure you don't accidentally leave one of your kids behind when you're heading out.