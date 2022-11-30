Joe Pesci Recalls Sustaining ‘Serious Burns’ Filming The Home Alone Movies, But Would He Ever Consider Doing More?

Joe Pesci is an Oscar-winning actor known for his incredible performances within the gangster movie genre. However, his role as one of the bumbling robbers in the first two Home Alone movies may just be as memorable. His character, Harry, famously tried to steal from the McCallister household while their son Kevin (played adorably by Macaulay Culkin) was left home alone and his family went on vacation. The first movie was a massive hit and remains a Christmas staple. However, shooting the film wasn’t smooth sailing for Pesci, who apparently sustained serious burns while working on the film.

The Goodfellas actor was recently interviewed about the film by People as Home Alone 2: Lost in New York reaches its 30th anniversary. Pesci revealed that while he enjoyed making its predecessor and was appreciate of its massive success, he did get seriously injured during the movie’s production. He detailed:

In addition to the expected bumps, bruises, and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humor, I did sustain serious burns to the top of my head during the scene where Harry's hat is set on fire. I was fortunate enough to have professional stuntmen do the real heavy stunts.

Well, thankfully the Casino actor didn’t have to do all of his own stunts for this holiday classic. Who knows what kind of injuries Pesci could’ve sustained if he insisted on doing everything? However, it seems like the actor still has fond memories of the film, even if he got hurt along the way. When asked if he’d ever do another Home Alone film, while Pesci didn’t seem vehemently against the project, he wasn’t sure it would have the same effect 30 years later. He said:

While you never say never, I think that it would be difficult to replicate not only the success but also the overall innocence of the originals. It's a different time now; attitudes and priorities have changed in 30 years.

Whether he is right or not remains up for debate. However, Disney would likely be interested in Pesci making a return to the franchise. Last year, the company produced Home Sweet Home Alone, which was released on Disney+ and starred Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney. The film was poorly reviewed, but there is clearly interest in the franchise. Maybe a Pesci return is just what the material needs to reinvigorate the Christmas magic of the original.

If this is a possibility, it likely won’t happen for a while. The veteran actor is currently filming Bupkis, a sitcom starring Pete Davidson about the comedian’s life. Pesci is set to play Davidson’s grandfather on the project, and The Sopranos’ Edie Falco will play the lead actor's mom. The show will be available with a Peacock subscription in the near future. Pesci originally announced he was retiring from acting in 1999, however has starred in three films since, including Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, for which he received an Oscar nomination.

Disney+ subscribers can revisit Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York this holiday season, as both films are currently streaming on the platform. For more Christmas classics available to stream or watch on TV, make sure to check out our 2022 Christmas movie schedule.