Aussie Margot Robbie Explains Why She Frequently Chooses A 'Brooklyn Accent' When She Plays Harley Quinn And Other Americans In Movies
Plus, why the Barbie star won't be acting in her own accent anytime soon.
Margot Robbie is famously Australian but you wouldn't know it from her filmography: across some of the best Margot Robbie movies like The Wolf of Wall Street, I, Tonya, or this year's billion-dollar blockbuster Barbie, you haven't heard the actress's natural Aussie accent ever the big screen. But there is one dialect that Margot keeps coming back to, and it ain't an accident.
The performer-producer recently sat down with Variety to test whether she could recall some of her most memorable onscreen quotes. After correctly guessing Naomi Lapaglia's famous "What are you, a fucking owl?" line from the actor's Scorsese-directed breakout role, Robbie revealed why she loves doing a Brooklyn accent onscreen:
Robbie also revealed that she "wouldn't even know how to say" her The Wolf of Wall Street lines without a Brooklyn accent, it's become "so ingrained" for her. Of course, The Harley Quinn actress also dips into the New York City dialect for the comic-book character's famously thick Brooklyn accent. (Editor's note: this writer is a Brooklyn native and can say that Robbie's New Yawk accent is not the worst I've ever heard.)
However, other American accents don't come as easily to the Dalby-born star, specifically the flat Pacific Northwest accent she had to master to play controversial figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, for which she was Oscar-nominated for Best Actress in 2018:
On the opposite end of things, Robbie had to adopt a "non-accent" for her role as the titular fashion doll in Barbie. She told Vogue in a May 2023 cover story how she took on a "General American accent" that had to change throughout Barbie's journey: at the beginning, the character speaks in a higher register and "everything is very definite" with no second thoughts or hesitations. However, as the film goes on and Barbie becomes more "human," her register lowers and her speech pattern features more pauses.
Robbie dug into the topic of dialects during her Variety Actors on Actors discussion with Irishman Cillian Murphy. When the Oppenheimer star praised the actress on her American accents, she explained that Aussies have to "build the muscles" to take on Yank dialects:
Given how much she's built up those muscles over the years, it's not a shock then that Robbie never acts in her own dialect. As she told Variety:
Guess we'll just have to keep watching YouTube interviews if we want to hear that lovely Aussie accent in any upcoming movies.
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
