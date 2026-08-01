The Seinfeld Moment Jason Alexander Realized George Was Just Larry David: 'No Human Being Would Do This'

George Costanza, the neurotic best friend of Jerry Seinfeld who would overthink every social interaction, panic over the tiniest things, and turn an everyday problem into a disaster, is one of my favorite Seinfeld characters. That's in great part because of how well Jason Alexander played him in one of NBC's best sitcoms. However, it turns out, the actor wasn't sure how to play the guy at first...until he realized George was just Larry David.

While speaking on Archive of Ame