Star Wars: Starfighter Rumor About Jedi Sounds Pretty Wild (But I'm Into It)

There are major film franchises, and then there's Star Wars. Generations were brought up on the galaxy far far away (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription), resulting in a very passionate fanbase. The Star Wars movies will return to theaters with Shawn Levy's Starfighter, and a rumor about the Jedi's involvement in the project is wild (but I actually like it).

After The Rise of Skywalker's ending, the franchise has been missing from theaters. But Starfighter is the next upcoming Star Wars movie, and anticipation is steadily building. A rumor circulating on ComicBook claims that the Jedi will actually be heavily featured in Levy's movie, which is set after TROS. This is a surprising update, as many fans thought that Starfighter would be more focused on pilots and non-Force User characters.

Obviously, we should take this rumor with a grain of salt for the time being, as it could definitely end up not being true. But since The First Order has been defeated, it tracks that more Jedi might start popping up. After all, Kylo and the Knights of Ren aren't out there hunting them down anymore.

The first look at Star Wars: Starfighter broke the internet, and anticipation for the project has been steadily building. Shawn Levy assembled a strong cast, including Ryan Gosling, scream queen Mia Goth, and the great Amy Adams. But the idea that the Jedi will have a strong presence in the movie is a new one, and I assume that fans will have a strong reaction if it ends up being true.

If this rumor ends up being legit, it could potentially connect Starfighter to Daisy Ridley's developing Rey movie. That mysterious project is expected to follow Rey as she starts a new Jedi Order after the fall of The First Order. Not much is known about the specifics of that forthcoming blockbuster, but fans like me are hoping that John Boyega returns as Finn and finally gets to channel his Force abilities. Unfortunately, the Woman King actor has yet to be confirmed for that developing title.

As previously mentioned, the Star Wars franchise has been noticeably missing since The Rise of Skywalker ended the sequel trilogy back in 2019. But that'll finally change with Starfighter, which began principal photography in August. Hopefully, we get more information about that blockbuster soon, including a denial or confirmation about how Jedi might factor into its story.

Regardless, anticipation for Starfighter has been steadily increasing over the past year. On top of its stellar cast, the fact that Shawn Levy is directing is another major boon, especially after his work on Deadpool & Wolverine and Stranger Things.

Star Wars: Starfighter is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 28th, 2027. Fans are going to have to be patient since it's not even part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully, Lucasfilm offers more information about the movie sooner rather than later. Hey, a guy can dream.