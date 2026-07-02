Ryan Reynolds Explains Why He Made Out With Andrew Garfield At The Golden Globes: ‘Just Kiss Me’

Awards Season offers fans many gifts, from memorable acceptance speeches to viral moments like Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. Back at the 2017 Golden Globes, Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield went viral for kissing after the Best Actor in a Comedy category was announced, as Ryan Gosling marched to the stage to accept his trophy on behalf of La La Land. And the star of the Deadpool franchise (streaming with a Disney+ subscription) recently shared a clip of him explaining the story behind that memorable moment.

The Golden Globes are usually less serious than the Academy Awards, and fans love to see TV and film actors together (often sipping on champagne in the process). During Variety's Actors on Actors series with Andrew Garfield, Ryan Reynolds spoke about the origin of their viral kiss, saying:

Garfield's sitting beside me and he goes 'Hey if they call your name and you win don't kiss your wife, just kiss me.' And of course Gosling, who absolutely did not deserve it. I'm actually a genuine nutty fan of his. But he of course won for La La Land as he should. And I love that we were just sitting there and we were like 'Ah, let's just do it anyway.'

The first Deadpool movie crushed at the box office, started a new franchise, and also resulted in Ryan Reynolds being nominated for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category. He was seated next to Andrew Garfield for the ceremony, and it turns out it was the Spider-Man actor's idea for Reynolds to plant a kiss on him if he won... rather than his wife Blake Lively. But when he lost to Ryan Gosling, the pair of A-list actors decided to lock lips anyway for the fun of it. And just like that, a viral moment was born.

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Ryan Reynolds recently shared this clip over on his Instagram, with the caption "Missing Garfield a little extra today." The moment has recirculated as a result, as did the reveal that it was the Social Network actor's idea. Later in their conversation, Andrew Garfield admitted he felt bad for stealing Ryan Gosling's thunder as he won, saying:

I'm glad that you were game for that. And I also retrospectively felt a little bit insensitive towards Ryan's moment.... I was able to apologize to Ryan and say 'I am so so sorry.'

While Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds committed to the bit, it sounds like they had some regrets when thinking about the situation from Gosling's POV. So much so that Garfield issued an apology to the La La Land actor. Talk about a class act.