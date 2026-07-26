See A Close-Up Of Ryan Reynolds (Yes, It Was Reynolds) In That Svelte Grey Deadpool Costume

Marvel Studios showed up to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 with the big guns. In case you somehow missed all the exciting announcements, Ryan Gosling was announced as Ghost Rider , David Jonsson joined Black Panther 3 as T’Challa’s son and the new Black Panther , and the enormous Avengers: Doomsday cast assembled in Hall H. Then a suspiciously chatty “fan” wearing a svelte grey Deadpool suit interrupted the proceedings, and we now have a better look at that outfit.

At first, it was unclear whether Ryan Reynolds was actually beneath the mask or Marvel had planted another performer using prerecorded audio. The voice and jokes soon gave him away, and the superhero movie veteran later confirmed in an Instagram Stories post by sharing a close-up of himself in the costume, sans mask. Take a look at the full “JeanPool” ensemble below:

(Image credit: Ryan Reynolds's Instagram Story)

The grey suit has roots in Marvel’s X-Force comics, where Wolverine’s covert team traded brighter colors for black-and-grey stealth uniforms. Deadpool adopted the palette after joining the squad in Wolverine: The Road to Hell #1 in 2010, replacing the red