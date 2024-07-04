Will There Be A Bad Boys 5? What's Been Said About A Possible Sequel For The Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Franchise

Though it wasn’t the best Bad Boys movie , Ride or Die has been a hit with critics and one of the first big wins of the summer box office , so it shouldn’t be all that surprising that fans are already asking when we’ll see Will Smith and Martin Lawrence again, after diving into one of the biggest releases on the 2024 movie schedule . The fourth entry initially sounded like the end of the franchise , but it now seems like a case of when instead of if we’ll see Bad Boys 5.

That said, we’ve scoured through countless interviews, news stories, and other comments to figure out what’s going on with the franchise and what’s been said about Bad Boys 5 so far. This is an extremely fluid situation, so make sure to keep checking back as we learn more about when we’ll see Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett tear it up once again.

Before The Release Of Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, Martin Lawrence Said He'd Carry On As Long As His 'Brother Carries On'

In the leadup to Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s release, Martin Lawrence sat down for an interview with Empire Magazine where he talked not only about the fourth entry in the franchise but also the future and if he plans on stopping. In the chat, the star, who really went for it with Ride or Die , had this to say about a fifth movie:

I’m going to carry on as long as my brother carries on. It’ll be very hard to get rid of me.

It would be hard to imagine Lawrence making another Bad Boys movie without Will Smith, even though the actor originally wanted Eddie Murphy as his co-star way back when. That said, hopefully, the powers that be will come up with a good reason to bring them back. Speaking of which…

In June 2024, Will Smith Said He'd Make Bad Boys 5 'As Long As There's A Reason'

Though the Bad Boys movies are viewed by some as pointless buddy action movies filled with ridiculous “Bayhem” 360-degree shots , chase sequences, and comedy that you either love or hate, each of the movies has had some kind of reason for being made. If the franchise continues, Smith said that needs to once again be the case, as he told EW in June 2024:

So, as long as there's a reason — I never wanted to be one of those dudes who makes sequels just because people will go. I want to make them because there is something to say and the characters have a place that they're developing to that will be interesting and fun to watch and maybe even a little helpful.

Having a reason to make a fifth movie is important to Smith, and for good reason. But, that isn’t the only thing he and his longtime co-star need to keep the franchise going.

At The Same Time, Martin Lawrence Is Down For A Fifth Movie If 'The Demand Is There'

Anyone who’s watched Bad Boys: Ride or Die in theaters knows that it’s a wild experience, one that has a lot for diehard fans of the franchise. It’s those fans, and their love of the movies, that would make Lawrence down to return for a fifth movie, as he told EW in the same June 2024 chat:

We always have so much fun making these movies and you’ve got to give the fans what they want. Will and I have a great time working together, so as long as the fans want it and the demand is there, I’ll keep trying to give them what they want.

With Ride or Die hitting all kinds of box office milestones through its run so far, it’s clear as the eye can see that this franchise is as popular as ever and the demand is, in fact, still there.

Jerry Bruckheimer Has Said That Discussions For Bad Boys 5 Have Happened But Wants To See How Ride Or Die Performs

Jerry Bruckheimer has been a major player in the Bad Boys franchise since the very beginning, back when two SNL stars were attached to play the leads, so it’s safe to say he knows much more than your average person when it comes to the fifth movie. When speaking with Deadline in June 2024, the legendary Hollywood producer made it seem like there were ongoing conversations about Bad Boys 5, saying:

We’ve had discussions but we want to see how this one did at the box office, and I’m sure we’ll have conversations this week.

As of late June 2024, Bad Boys: Ride or Die has made close to $300 million worldwide, per BoxOfficeMojo , which should be a sign that audiences still care about the franchise and want more. But, what about directors Adil and Bilall?

After Bad Boys: Ride Or Die's Release, Directors Adil And Bilall Revealed They'd Like A Fifth Film To Go 'International'

Outside of going to Cuba in Bad Boys II or the swamps and waterways of Florida throughout the franchise, Mike and Marcus have largely stayed within the city of Miami over the years. But if Bad Boys 5 does happen, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have stated they’d like to take things “international,” as Fallah put it when speaking with Variety :

We want to make it international. We’re going to first see what this is going to do — but what we want to go around the world with them. … In every country we were imagining, how would Mike and Marcus be in France, or how would they be in the U.K., or how would they be in Dubai, or in Morocco, or in Africa, or in Asia? There’s a lot of interesting comedy that you could do with them. We’ve gotta push it to the next level in terms of action.

Watching Marcus freak out on an international flight or in Paris could be hilarious and lead to some insane moments. The same can be said for Mike and his killer heroics and skills behind the wheel (and gun).

The Directors Have Also Expressed An Interest In Making A Bad Boys Spinoff

There has been talk of a Bad Boys spinoff involving Reggie McDonald (Dennis Greene), especially after Marcus Burnett’s son-in-law stole the show with one of the wildest scenes in Ride or Die. If you thought Will Smith sharing a fan-made movie poster with the silent assassin, was just some kind of joke, comments made by co-director Adil El Arbi in the aforementioned Variety interview about a movie involving Reggie and Armando Aretas (Jacob Scipio) may change your tune:

We were imagining if there’s like Armando-Reggie spinoff. Reggie doesn’t say a lot, he’s a stoic, and Armando’s more “suavemente,” so that would be an interesting dynamic.

The pairing of these two undeniably badass characters could lead to some great movie moments, especially for those in the Justice for Reggie camp . Sure, it would have to have a different dynamic than the Mike/Marcus pairing, but it'd be fun nonetheless.