Will Smith Shared A Fan-Made Poster For A Bad Boys Spinoff, And I Really Want This Movie To Happen

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die brings back the classic dynamic between Detectives Mike Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), and it features a number of badass action sequences, but if we're going to dub Most Valuable Player honors on anybody, it's Reggie McDonald, played by Dennis Greene (credited as Dennis McDonald). The character has been a part of the franchise since Bad Boys II back in 2003, but in the latest sequel in the series finally gives him a proper opportunity to shine. Could a spinoff be next?

If we're counting stamps of approval for the idea, it seems that Will Smith has given it his blessing. The actor recently took to social media to share a fan poster made by Instagram user @mrdesignjunkie23, and Smith captioned the post with "Hahaha, let him cook! (the chicken)." You can check it out below:

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) A photo posted by on

SPOILER WARNING: From this point forward in this article, there will be spoilers about Bad Boys: Ride Or Die. If you have not yet seen the film, proceed at your own risk!

Reggie McDonald was reintroduced to the Bad Boys franchise in Bad Boys For Life, where he graduated from Marcus' daughter's boyfriend to Marcus' son in law, and it was established that he enlisted as a Marine staff sergeant. While he is normally a silent, emotionless character, he demonstrates some exceptional military-trained skills in Bad Boys: Ride Or Die. The film's villains attempt a bit of home invasion and abduction as a way to get at the protagonists, but Reggie takes down a full squad of masked criminals without breaking a sweat.

At the end of the film, Mike and Marcus finally show some respect for Reggie by letting him get some time on the grill at a cookout (hence Will Smith's joke about letting Reggie cook "the chicken."

Part of what's fascinating about Reggie is that the character represents the entire filmography of the actor playing him. Michael Bay cast him in Bad Boys II (where he was credited as Dennis Greene), and after nearly two decades of not doing any other film or television work, he was brought back to the big screen by directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

All joking aside, the idea of Bad Boys getting at least some kind of spinoff movie doesn't sound totally preposterous at the moment, as Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is presently doing exceptionally well at the box office, and one can imagine that executives at Sony Pictures are scrambling for ideas on how to take advantage of the blockbuster's heat. We haven't yet heard about Bad Boys 5 getting the official greenlight from the studio, but that feels inevitable at this point.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is presently playing in theaters everywhere, and the three previous Bad Boys movies are all available to stream with a Hulu subscription.