Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Hilariously Roasted Bad Boys’ Infamous 360 Bayhem Shot In New Video

Avid Bad Boys fans surely know that there are more than a few signature elements of the franchise. There are usually plenty of massive action sequences, jokes (which can be raunchy) and quick editing. Another tradition is the infamous 360 “Bayhem” shot, which figuratively (and literally) revolves around series leads Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. These shots are practically baked into the DNA of this film saga, and it’s likely that a number of fans have come to expect them. Despite that though, it looks like Lawrence and Smith don’t mind poking some fun at the camera technique. That’s because the two hilariously roasted it in a recent social media post.

Throughout the duration of the press tour for the recently released Bad Boys: Ride or Die , the two lead actors have been sharing cool BTS tidbits on social media. In a recent Instagram post, the two leading men – along with YouTuber Max Goodrich – shared a key piece of information on the Bayhem shot. The post includes a video that begins with cuts of every time the shot occurs in one of the four BB movies. It then cuts to segment that humorously gives fans an idea of what the actors apparently see when being filmed in those moments, and the result is too funny:

A post shared by Max Goodrich (@maxgoodrich) A photo posted by on

While these moments may look cool on the big screen, they’re definitely not as sleek when they’re being crafted on the set. The two lead actors are definitely professionals, but one has to think that even they can find that process a little awkward. As fun as these action movies are, I can’t help but chuckle over the fact that they’re poking fun at one of the franchise’s biggest traditions. Also, if we’re to be serious about this, the people that wield the camera during these moments deserve a lot of credit for their work.

These “Bayhem” moments derive their name from the director who kicked off this blockbuster series – Michael Bay. While his filmmaking techniques can be divisive, a number of his fans have come to appreciate his 360 shots, which are present in a number of his movies. Among the titles to make use of this hero tracking shots are The Rock, Transformers, Armageddon and The Island. And, while Bay didn’t direct Bad Boys for Life or Ride or Die, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have managed to seamlessly recreate his cinematic style – while adding their own personal touches, of course.

More on Bad Boys: Ride or Die (Image credit: Frank Masi / Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.) Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Review: Is This A Rewrite Of An Abandoned Fast & Furious Sequel?

One could definitely argue that the Ms. Marvel directors have managed to up the ante from a production standpoint. That’s certainly the impression one would get from another behind-the-scenes post that Will Smith shared to social media. Smith shared footage from an intense gun fight sequence , which shows how a camera is mounted to his body – and connected to his prop gun – to provide a first-person perspective for a scene. It’s definitely the kind of BTS footage that will make a person look at such an action sequence differently.

Whether or not everyone can appreciate camera moves like that one or the Bayhem shot is unclear, but it would seem that plenty of folks made the trip to see the movie. Bad Boys: Ride or Die ’s opening weekend at the box office proved to be a triumph for the summer movie season. The sequel overperformed, earning $56 million domestically and sits at $104.6 million globally. Fans also seem to be enjoying it, and CinemaBlend’s own Philip Sledge called it a big-screen experience you don’t want to miss .

Having seen the film myself, I can also say that it’s definitely a thrill ride that’ll have audiences on the edge of their seats. And yes, the Bayhem shot does look good in the context of the film. I will say, though, that after seeing Will Smith and Martin Lawrence taking a playful jab at it, it’ll be hard for me not to chuckle whenever I see the 360 shot moving forward.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors