Critics Have Seen Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, And They’re Split Over Whether The New Sequel Is ‘Top Tier’ Or ‘Depressingly Half-Hearted’
Mike and Marcus are back.
If you’ve spent the past few years craving more antics from Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, this is a great week for you, as Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back reprising their roles first introduced in 1995 for the fourth installment of their buddy cop series, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. This time around, the odd-couple cops will turn their focus on corruption within the Miami Police Department as they seek to clear the name of the late Capt. Conrad Howard. Critics have seen the movie ahead of its June 7 release, and they are divided over how successful the sequel is.
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have promised that Bad Boys 4 won’t be merely a victory lap — it’s possibly not even the end of the franchise. The stars say they really went for it in this fourth movie, and the reactions from early screenings seem to be in line with that sentiment. As for CinemaBlend’s review of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, our own Eric Eisenberg says die-hard fans will love this movie, but that’s about it. He gives it 2 stars out of 5, writing:
Some Critics Agree Bad Boys 4 Feels ‘Depressingly Half-Hearted’
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com agrees, saying the fourth film in the series “aggressively” repeats a lot of the same beats as Bad Boys for Life, except they were done better in the 2020 offering. Even the chemistry between Will Smith and Martin Lawrence isn’t as tight, Tallerico says, with many jokes falling flat. The critic continues:
Frank Scheck of The Hollywood Reporter writes that after four movies, this comedic partnership is starting to feel a little strained. He says of Bad Boys: Ride Or Die:
Others Praise Ride Or Die As A ‘Top-Tier’ Action Comedy
Despite the opinions of the above critics, many think Bad Boys: Ride or Die is exactly the kind of movie summer audiences are looking for. Owen Gleiberman of Variety gives in to the dumb fun, saying the actors and the franchise are so far past being too old for this shit that “perhaps the only thing left to do is to ramp up the trash nostalgia to new levels of shameless overkill.” Gleiberman writes:
Bill Bria of SlashFilm rates it an 8 out of 10, saying Bad Boys 4 is a blast, as it perfectly combines action, comedy and emotion. It’s so vibrant, Bria writes, that it has a stronger sense than its predecessors of what a Bad Boys movie is and makes a case for the franchise to continue. The critic gets hints of the Fast & Furious movies here too, with its emphasis on family, adding:
Eric Goldman of IGN also rates the film a “Great” 8 out of 10. He also compares Bad Boys: Ride or Die to the Fast series and says the directors are the true stars of this movie in how they invoke the style of the first two flicks while adding their own twist. Goldman writes:
Suffice it to say, if you’re a fan of the first three Bad Boys movies, you’ll likely want to check this one out. As for the more casual fans, you’ll have to decide which of the above critics resonate with you the most. Ride or Die currently holds a 70% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes from more than 40 assessments.
Those who choose to give it a go can head to the theater starting Friday, June 7. Also be sure to check out our 2024 Movie Release Schedule to see what other movies are hitting the big screen soon.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.