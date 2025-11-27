Shrek 5 Has Cast The Sons Of Its Title Hero And Fiona, And SNL And Superman Fans Are Going To Be Pleased

Something green is coming to the big screen in 2027, and I’m not just talking about Brainiac’s reported cinematic debut in Man of Tomorrow. Shrek 5 will also reunite moviegoers with Mike Myers’ beloved ogre nearly two decades after he was last seen in Shrek Forever After. Although speaking of one of the Man of Steel’s greatest adversaries, folks who enjoyed the 2025 movie release of Superman, as well as Saturday Night Live fans, are going to be pleased by the actors who’ve been cast as Shrek’s sons.

It was announced during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that Skyler Gisondo, who played Jimmy Olsen in Superman, and SNL cast member Marcello Hernández, will voice Fergus and Farkle, the brothers of Zendaya’s Felicia. They join the aforementioned Myers, Cameron Diaz reprising Fiona, and Eddie Murphy reprising Donkey. The triplets were born in Shrek the Third, and after spending some more time with them as infants in Shrek Forever After, we’ll finally get to hear how they sound as teenagers once Shrek 5 rolls around.

Skyler Gisondo is the latest actor to play Jimmy Olsen in live-action, and he’ll reprise his DCU role for an upcoming DC TV show that sees the Daily Planet reporter crossing paths with Gorilla Grodd. Along with Superman, Gisondo’s gained recognition for roles like Gideon Gemstone in The Righteous Gemstones and Sam Knowlston in The Resort. Gisondo will participate on the 2026 movies schedule starring alongside Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson and Ariana Grande in Focker In-Law.

Marcello Hernández has been a Saturday Night Live cast member since Season 48 premiered in 2022 and is best known for playing the suave Domingo. He also made his film debut earlier this year in Happy Gilmore 2 and is set to voice an undisclosed character in The Angry Birds Movie 3 next year. Hernández’s inclusion in Shrek 5 is especially amusing since last month, he poked fun at the original Shrek while doing his character The Movie Guy on Weekend Update, as seen below.

Now I’m wondering if Hernández had already signed onto Shrek 5 when this segment aired, or if his involvement was only finalized within the last few weeks. In any case, it’s good to finally have voices attached to all three of Shrek and Fiona’s children. Now here’s the question on my mind: will Fergus and Farkle have just as big of roles as Felicia in Shrek 5, or will they be supporting characters instead?

Shrek 5 opens in theaters on June 30, 2027. You can stream the previous four movies with your Peacock subscription, which is also where the entirety of Saturday Night Live can be viewed. Skyler Gisondo’s time as Jimmy Olsen in Superman can be accessed with an HBO Max subscription.