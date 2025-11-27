​​Sydney Sweeney And Ben Foster Ate So Many Uncrustables On Their New Movie She Thought His Double Chin Was Fake

It’s far from uncommon for celebrities to have to go through some form of physical transformation for a role. Actors playing superheroes need to work out so that their body has the muscles needed to make their superpowers believable. However, sometimes getting in shape for a role actually means getting out of shape, and Ben Foster apparently did it with bread and jam.

Foster co-stars with Sydney Sweeney in the new biopic Christy about boxer Christy Martin. This required a lot of work on Sweeney’s part to get into boxing shape, but it apparently also required Ben Foster to simply gain weight in order to portray Martin’s promoter and husband Jim. Foster told The Guardian he and Sweeney both ate a lot of Uncrustables on the set, resulting in him gaining so much weight that she believed his double chin was artificial. He explained…

I think it was the second week when Syd came up and just started touching my double chin. She was like: ‘That prosthetic looks really good.’ And I said: ‘That’s not a prosthetic.’ I was like: ‘Yes!’

Foster was apparently quite excited that Sydney Sweeney couldn’t tell the real thing from a really good prosthetic, as it meant he was succeeding in gaining the weight that he needed. Foster apparently consumed a lot of burritos along with the Uncrustables, Which, if you’re not aware, are basically jam sandwiches, as the name suggests, without the crust. As far as diets go, it's not the worst.

Sydney Sweeney apparently also ate the sandwiches “endlessly.” The difference was that she balanced the calories with workouts that were probably equally endless. This allowed her to transform the calories into muscle, while her co-star just gained weight. At least they got to share some food together.

Honestly, considering the meals that some people have to eat in order to get in the proper shape for roles, it sounds like Sweeney and Foster got off easy. Many actors have a hard time with the diet that goes along with getting in screen shape. It doesn’t sound like anybody had to consume Dwayne Johnson levels of food or limit their intake to protein. Although I’m curious, when you’re already eating Uncrustables all the time, what do you eat as a cheat meal?

While Sydney Sweeney and Ben Foster both did their part to bring their real-life characters to life, that work has yet to yield much in the way of results. While Sweeney has largely received solid reviews for her performance, the movie, Christy, had one of the lowest box office opening weekends in modern movie history. Despite Christy's poor performance, the movie is reportedly a financial success, in part due to its small budget.