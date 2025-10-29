I Watched Josh Hartnett's New Action Movie With Katee Sackhoff, And These WTF Moments Are Living Rent-Free In My Head

Warning: SPOILERS for Fight or Flight are ahead!

Sometimes I’ll go into a movie having watched its many trailers and other previews ahead of time, other times I’ll go in almost completely blind. Fight or Flight fell into the latter category for me. All I knew prior to streaming this 2025 movie with my Paramount+ subscription was that it stars Josh Hartnett and Katee Sackhoff, received a decent amount of positive reception, and, you know, takes place on a plane.

Well, after watching Fight or Flight, I can definitely say this has been one of my wildest cinematic experiences of the year. So much so that there are 10 WTF moments that have been living rent-free in my head since watching the movie.

Chayenne Being Awkward As Hell

The first assassin Josh Hartnett’s Lucas Reyes deals with on the plane is Marko Zaror’s Chayenne, who’s seated next to him. He doesn’t waste any time becoming one of those passengers who’s desperate to have a conversation while the person next to them would rather not engage, to the point he asks for Lucas’ opinion on how a dance number he’s planning should end. Of course, this was all just a ploy to get Lucas to lower his defenses so that he could kill him, though it ultimately backfired on him.

The Assassin With The Freaky Eyes

One of the other assassins on the plane stands out for her freaky eyes. I did a slight double take when she took off her sunglasses to show off those distinctive peepers. They’d be distracting in any other job, but as a paid killer, it gives her an air of mystery. This character only ended up serving two purposes. The first was killing the second air marshal, and the second… well, more on that later.

The Clarinet-Playing Assassin

Fight or Flight definitely feels like it was trying to emulate the John Wick franchise with its colorful assassins, but this was just too showy. In the middle of one of Lucas’ many fights, a dude comes out playing a clarinet, only to reveal there was a knife stashed inside of it. I could understand if this had happened out on the street and the assassin was busking as a cover, but on a plane, it’s just unnecessary.

Isha’s Martial Artist Companions

While I can’t say I saw Isha being The Ghost coming, I wouldn’t call it a shocking surprise. What did take me off guard is when it’s revealed that she’d been accompanied by Master Lian and her two students, with them having pledged their devotion to Isha after she helped them out. I don’t have an issue with Isha having three martial artists protecting her, but don’t you think it’d be wise of them to wear more non-conspicuous clothing so they can keep a lower profile?

The Pilots Talking About Sully

There comes a point where Lucas has no choice but to tell the pilots about all the assassins that are out to kill him and The Ghost. With communications out, they have no choice but to keep the plane in the air and eventually land it. That makes them think about Sully Sullenberger, the pilot who successfully that plane in the Hudson River in 2009 after both its engines were disabled. He got a book deal and a movie made about him starring Tom Hanks, so the pilots in Fight or Flight salivate at the idea that the same could happen to them. Guys, there’s a time and a place.

Brunt And Hunter Roasting The People Doing Yoga

Initially Katee Sackhoff’s Katherine Brunt and Julian Kostov’s Aaron Hunter are presented as generic government agents, but it’s later revealed that their operation is connected to a social media app and based out of the company’s headquarters. That’s all well and good, but the reveal of said headquarters comes after Brunt and Hunter are outside and insult some nearby people doing yoga. I’m going to assume those people are employees at the app, but it still feels out of place, especially since the app company reveal would have been accomplished just as easily by tying it back to the device Isha brought aboard the plane.

Lucas Tripping Balls On Toad Venom

When Isha left that vet’s office after being stitched up, she took some sedatives and adrenaline with her. Lucas later takes that adrenaline so that he can still function for the fight ahead, but it turns out it’s actually toad venom in the bottle. Moments later, he starts tripping balls, which makes the fight much more hilarious. I especially cracked up at when Lucas comes face to face with the freaky-eyed assassin and thinks fireworks are spurting from the top of her head, but he actually just stabbed her there and blood starts pouring out like a geyser.

Death By Missionaries

I wasn’t surprised that assassins eventually made it into the pilot’s cabin. What did surprise me was that they were dressed like missionaries and killed the pilots. The first died when he tried to fire a flare at one of the killers, only for it to be deflected, bounce around the room a few times and end up in his eye. The second cause of death was simply assault by Bible, literally.

Lucas Murdering Bad Guys With A Chainsaw

Because of course this movie is so crazy that we reach a point where Isha tosses Lucas a chainsaw that she found in storage. And by the way, this is as he’s still high on the toad venom. There’s really not much else to say other than this level of gore gives Quentin Tarantino a run for his money.

Lucas Waking Up In A War Zone Hospital

The good news is that Lucas Reyes didn’t die from the wounds he sustained on the plane. After he told Katherine Brunt on the phone that he refused to give up The Ghost, he passed out, but Isha was able to get him to a hospital once the plane landed. The bad news is that hospital is in a war-torn area, and immediately after he wakes up, Isha arrives to evacuate him. So his life isn’t about to get any less chaotic. Fight or Flight 2 anyone?

I don’t know if Fight or Flight will end up becoming one of the best action movies, but it definitely makes for an entertaining time. Also there are a lot more WTF moments than just what I’ve listed, so feel free to go to the comments to list ones that caught your attention.