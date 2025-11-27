Someone Asked Jonathan Bailey About His ‘Slutty Little Glasses’ Era, And He Had An A+ Take

The 2025 movie schedule has been quite intriguing for actor Jonathan Bailey. In addition to multiple big movies this year, the star is the first openly gay man to be named People’s Sexiest Man Alive . So, of course, he has to field the important questions, like “What’s the deal with those slutty little glasses?” That’s right, someone finally asked the Wicked: For Good actor a hard-hitting question about his celebrity fashion item, and his answer is the A+ take that I think we can all get behind.

Jonathan Bailey has become a full-on pop culture fixture this year. Fresh off the back-to-back box office wins of Jurassic World: Rebirth and Wicked: For Good, he has been at the center of memes, edits, fancams, and enough online thirst posts to power a small city. Naturally, that kind of attention leads to some very specific fan questions, and Vogue Australia decided it was time to ask the one everyone has been waiting for: What does the Bridgerton alum think of his now viral “slutty little glasses” era? When asked about the craze, the British star didn’t miss a beat, saying:

I think it's great to have slutty moments in our lives and all these different eras. They come and go, but we forget them.

Because if anyone has nailed the art of navigating a public era with charm, it’s the Olivier Award winner. We all cycle through phases, whether it’s a questionable hair choice, an overcommitment to Beanie Babies well past childhood (guilty as charged), or an unexpected accessory that sets the internet ablaze. For Bailey, it just happens to be a pair of tiny wire frames his Jurassic World character, Dr. Henry Loomis, wore that sparked an online craze.

And if his comment about eras wasn’t good enough, he doubled down with another gem. He added:

I’m just always one step away from bleaching my hair again.

If I had hair like the West End veteran’s, I’d probably be debating bleach, too. Such is the burden of a bald man. But that’s the charm of someone who knows precisely how fun his public persona has become. And fans, myself included, eat it up.

What makes the glasses bit so funny is how perfectly it slides into the larger Jonathan Bailey lore. This is an actor who started on stage as a kid, powered through Shakespeare, belted Sondheim at warp speed, and then casually became the guy who can generate chemistry with anyone on screen. His co-stars rave about him, Scarlett Johansson has called out his “twinkly” quality, and the internet has basically decided he could have chemistry with a coat rack and make it believable.

The 37-year-old performer’s work is serious, but he handles the meme-ready corners of fame with a relaxed, slightly chaotic cool that fans love. The “slutty little glasses era” is just one small chapter in what is already shaping up to be a remarkable career.

Viewers can catch Jonathan Bailey’s latest turn as Prince Fiyero in the second half of the Wicked duology, Wicked: For Good, playing in theaters now. Check your local listings for showtimes. However, if they want to revisit the origin of the wire-framed spectacles that sparked the meme of the summer, they'll need a Peacock subscription to stream Jurassic World: Rebirth.