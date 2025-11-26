I Didn’t Think The Mighty Nein Would Spoil The Legend Of Vox Machina, But Episode 4 Dropped An Interesting Reveal

Warning: spoilers are ahead for the fourth episode of The Mighty Nein Season 1, fittingly called “The Mighty Nein” and available streaming with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

After Critical Role’s The Mighty Nein released the first three episodes in the 2025 TV schedule, the fourth packed in plenty to mull over. This is Prime Video’s second story set in the world of Exandria after The Legend of Vox Machina, with the new entry set a couple decades after the original. With the fourth season of Vox Machina planned for the 2026 TV schedule, I didn’t expect any spoilers for LOVM from The Mighty Nein, but a quick moment in Episode 4 has me wondering if it gave away the answer to a lingering Vox Machina question.

Now might be the time for a disclaimer that I’m mostly unspoiled on the Dungeons & Dragons campaigns from Critical Role that inspired the two shows, especially The Mighty Nein other than what I learned about them while researching to review the Tusk Love romance novel. I’ve probably picked up a few things here and there from comment sections, and I'm admittedly more spoiled on Vox Machina. Still, with the cast promising changes from campaign events to show events, I figure that even some of what I (and probably plenty others) am spoiled on might not actually happen.

With that, let's get into it!

What Happened In The Mighty Nein Episode 4

Technically, quite a lot happened in the fourth episode of The Mighty Nein, but the moment that had me thinking of The Legend of Vox Machina came very early on, and perhaps should be considered more of an Easter egg than an actual reveal. After Jester introduced the group as “The Sensual Seven” – comprised of herself, Fjord, Caleb, Nott, Beau, Molly, and the invisible Traveler – a card flashed to show that phrase as the title with a bunch of doodles that are pretty creative when it comes to the nether regions. Take a look:

It flashed on screen very briefly, and the most obvious purpose was a joke that what the group will be called (and the show actually is called) is different from the Sensual Seven. But the doodles from Jester reminded me of something from The Legend of Vox Machina that I hadn’t thought about since I originally watched Season 2: the Fey Realm and the satyr called Garmelie.

What Happened On Vox Machina

During their accidental venture into the Fey Realm in the second season, Vex, Vax, Percy, and Keyleth encountered a satyr who introduced himself as Garmelie. He’d been spying on the four long enough to make some… interesting drawings of them, which really should be seen to be properly appreciated. (Check out Episode 7 of Season 2 of Vox Machina streaming with Prime Video for the full context.)

Now, I’d been a fan of Garmelie from his first moments since he was voiced by Billy Boyd, a.k.a. the second Lord of the Rings hobbit to lend their voice after Dominic Monaghan in Season 1. I was perfectly happy with him just being a goofy satyr with raunchy artistic taste who they encountered by chance, and I just assumed that he had a perfectly normal level of magic for a creature in the Fey Realm.

Then, after Garmelie ushered the Tal’Dorei quartet back to their own plane of existence, he transformed into what looked like a full-blooded elf like Syldor or a fey like Saundor, but with red hair, starry eyes, and the voice of Matt Mercer. “Travel safe, friends,” and "Stay alive" were all he said, and that was the last of the being formerly known as Garmelie. (The credits identify him as “Artagan” while Billy Boyd is still credited as "Garmelie," but I’m just going to keep calling the character Garmelie for the purposes of this piece.)

A Possible Tie Between The Shows

But that art of Jester’s in The Mighty Nein is so close to Garmelie’s in Vox Machina that I have to assume that there’s a tie to the Traveler between both. So, bear with me as I do a little theorizing. Considering that the god featured in TLOVM – the Matron of Ravens – has never appeared in a solid form that could be touched or in any way other than a vision of Vax’s, and if the same rules about deities apply to both shows, then it seems impossible for Garmelie to be a god. The thus-far invisible Traveler seemingly is, based on Jester's comments.

If The Mighty Nein continues to delve into the Traveler, which seems likely, then the show set twenty years later might answer leftover questions about Garmelie from Vox Machina before that show even ends. Now, is that the same as The Mighty Nein spoiling the details about the orb of death beneath Whitestone or the aftermath of Vax’s decision about Percy or what on Exandria is happening for the Ocean’s Eleven-esque heist?

Of course not, and maybe I’m just reaching because I miss TLOVM. Still, it’s fun to see connections between the two shows, since the timelines presumably mean cameos between them are unlikely.

Plus, “The Mighty Nein” was co-written by cast members/executive producers Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham, so they would obviously know what they’re doing when it comes to canon between their two series. For now, keep signing in to Prime Video on Wednesdays for new episodes of The Mighty Nein Season 1. The run of just eight episodes means that only four are left after the latest, and the team has finally come together – with their actual, non-Sensual Seven name – with a common cause.

The fourth season of The Legend of Vox Machina has yet to receive a premiere date, and the run of The Mighty Nein actually has me wishing that some of its elements could be applied to LOVM. I wouldn't count on that, however, and fans can just enjoy that the original show was presumably a big enough hit for Amazon to show faith in ordering two seasibs of The Mighty Nein right off the bat.