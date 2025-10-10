Critics Have Seen Tron: Ares, And They All Agree On The Best Part Of The Sci-Fi Flick
Of all the upcoming action movies on the 2025 movie calendar and beyond, Joachim Rønning’s Tron: Ares may be among the most highly anticipated, if only because it’s been 15 years since the third movie in the classic sci-fi series was announced. The wait is officially over, as it hit theaters on October 10, with Jared Leto leading an impressive cast as Ares, a computer program who travels out of the digital realm to complete an important mission in the real world.
Critics have seen this third installment — which also stars Greta Lee, Evan Peters and Jodie Turner-Smith, with Jeff Bridges reprising the role of Kevin Flynn — and they kind of can’t stop talking about Nine Inch Nails’ music. In CinemaBlend’s review of Tron: Ares, Eric Eisenberg was ultimately disappointed after looking forward to another exciting adventure in The Grid. He rates the movie 2.5 out of 5 stars, writing:
Kristy Puchko of Mashable notes that 43 years after the original Tron, the franchise doesn’t have anything intriguing to say about technology. However, she found herself enjoying the movie anyway, and the Nine Inch Nails soundtrack is enough to make this one a must-see on the big screen. Puchko says it’s “heavy-handed, dunderheaded, and over earnest, but also occasionally funny, charming, sexy, and thrilling.” She continues:
Clint Gage of IGN gives it a “Mediocre” 5 out of 10, saying the music alone bumped it up from a 4. Gage says the movie simultaneously forgets where it came from and somehow is still a paler version of the original. The critic says:
Jim Batts of We Are Movie Geeks rates the upcoming sci-fi movie 2 out of 4, saying it’s obvious that a lot of creativity went into the film’s nifty gadgets, but it’s missing the human element or any sort of connection. Fans of the first two movies will likely still be satisfied, Batts says, writing:
David Rooney of THR admits Tron: Ares is not an instant classic, but the threequel honors its roots while advancing its story for a surprisingly entertaining popcorn movie. The critic says it also gets a “considerable shot of adrenaline” from Nine Inch Nails’ score. Rooney continues:
Critics may be unsure about most things in Tron: Ares other than the music — giving it 54% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience’s Popcornmeter is much more forgiving, scoring Jared Leto’s movie at 86%. If you’re a fan of the franchise or just want to see a fun sci-fi flick set to some amazing music, this movie is in theaters now.
