Bam’s Parents Get Real About Jackass Stunts: ‘Thank You For Crashing A Lot Of Stuff I Cared About’

It's the end of a nearly 30-year legacy with Jackass: Best and Last landing on the 2026 movie calendar this weekend. On that note, there are plenty of ways to thank the Jackass crew for years of some of the funniest and nude-heavy stunts imaginable. But April Margera may have found the most fitting one: thanking them for destroying her house. That sounds ridiculous anywhere else but, when it comes to this wild franchise, it is practically a family toast.

Bam Margera’s parents, April and Phil Margera, shared a sweet and very funny message to the crew in a video posted by the official Jackass Instagram account. It's fitting this comes amid the release of Jackass: Best and Last, which has been framed as the franchise's farewell ride. You can see the video below:

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The former reality TV regulars were never just relatives hovering at the edge of the frame. Thanks to MTV staples Jackass and Viva La Bam, not to mention the larger CKY orbit, the Margera household became one of the franchise’s most recognizable locations. It was a home, sure, but it was also a staging ground for chaos. If something could be broken, startled, sprayed, crashed into or otherwise turned into a problem for “Ape” and Phil, there was a decent chance it happened there.

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That is what made Bam Margera’s mother’s thanks so perfect. She shared a funny yet heartwarming message, saying:

Thank you for ruining my house. Thank you for coming in and crashing a lot of stuff I cared about. And, thanks for being friends and always including us.

Needless to say, most parents would not look back on people wrecking their belongings and land on gratitude. April, somehow, can. That is part of why fans have always loved her. She was often exhaustedly furious with her son's antics, and usually justified in that reaction, but she also brought warmth to the madness.

Phil’s message was more straightforward, but no less heartfelt. He said:

Hi, Jackass crew. You guys are awesome. All the actors, all the filmmakers, all the producers, you guys are fantastic, and I see that everybody truly loves each other, including Bam. He loves all you guys!

That last part hits a little differently, given how complicated Bam’s history with Jackass has become over the years. The former stunt performer has said in the past that he is done with the franchise, and he did not film anything new for the fifth and final movie. As public and painful as the rift between former castmates has been, it is great to hear his dad share some love. All in all, Phil’s comment keeps the focus on what always seemed to sit underneath the stunts: real affection.

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The franchise worked because viewers could tell these guys were not just coworkers chasing a bit. They were friends, brothers, collaborators, lunatics and occasional human bowling pins. The fan-favorite mom then added one more thought:

And we are honored to be part of it. I know you said this is the last, and I never know. I keep always looking over my shoulder.

That is the most Jackass possible way to describe closure. Even when everyone says it is over, April Margera still sounds like a woman who knows better than to relax fully. Somewhere, in some corner of her mind, a prank is still waiting.

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Stream the wild shenanigans of the Jackass franchise by grabbing Paramount+. The essential plan runs for $8.99 a month, while the ad-free Premium option costs $13.99 a month. Customers can also save money by subscribing to the annual plan.

It feels like the unofficial Jackass house parents are speaking from the exact place fans remember them from. While they were dragged into the circus because their son was part of it, I'd like to think that over time, they became an emotional anchor of that circus. And, judging by their message, they also gained a second family and, for Jackass, that feels about right.

Jackass: Best and Last is now playing in theaters, so be sure to check your local listings. If you want to revisit the previous films in the franchise, or any of the many spinoff series, they’re streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.