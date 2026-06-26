Johnny Knoxville Would Like To Clarify One Huge Misconception About Jackass

It will be the end of an era when Jackass: Best and Last hits the 2026 movie schedule this weekend, as Johnny Knoxville’s franchise comes to a close after more than a quarter-century of dangerous, vomit-inducing and nudity-heavy stunts. An entire generation has grown up watching Steve-O, Wee Man and more risk their lives for a laugh, but there’s one misconception that Knoxville would like to clear up.

Jackass: Best and Last is getting surprisingly positive feedback from critics, as the final movie in the series combines classic clips, never-before-seen footage and new stunts. It’s a greatest hits collection that shows how, for 26 years, these guys have put their bodies through things that no sober, clear-thinking person would … right? Apparently, that’s not the case, and while Johnny Knoxville admits there’s been a lot of partying over the years, it didn’t happen while they filmed. He told Esquire:

We were going hard, you know, early on. And there was a lot of drugs and alcohol. But if someone was doing a stunt, they can’t be inebriated. They have to be clear. Yeah, because it’s dangerous enough, what you’re doing, and if you go in and you’re fucked up, you’re really asking for it.

Johnny Knoxville knows all too well how dangerous what they do is — pointing out that Jackass stunts, unlike Tom Cruise’s in Mission: Impossible, are set up to fail. As a result, Knoxville suffered 16 concussions even before the catastrophic bull injury that left him with brain damage. In fact, that prevented him from performing any extreme stunts in the new movie, because he can’t risk getting hit in the head again. Drugs and alcohol definitely have no place in a situation that’s already that dangerous.

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They may not have been imbibing or using when they did the stunts, but the Jackass crew has seen its share of substance abuse issues. Steve-O has credited Johnny Knoxville with helping him get sober in 2008, with Knoxville calling him “extremely brave” for making that choice every day — strong words, given what they do for a living.

Substance abuse is also reportedly the reason behind Johnny Knoxville and Bam Margera’s falling out. The latter was fired from Jackass Forever, reportedly due to his alcoholism, which led Margera to file a lawsuit against Knoxville, Paramount and others.

Some truly scary times followed, in which Bam Margera was in and out of rehab, and he’d post alarming social media messages and then go missing. Now, however, Margera seems to be in a much better place, as his parents recently offered a positive update on his sobriety journey.

It’s actually a relief to know that Johnny Knoxville and the rest apparently had strict rules against being drunk or high when doing stunts, because at least if they’re going to be putting themselves in such ridiculous and dangerous situations, they’re doing it with a clear mind.

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We may not see any new extreme stunts from Bam Margera or John