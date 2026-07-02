What Is Jackass 5 Actually About? Steve-O Says 'Finding A Home For Such F---ed-Up S---'

For over a quarter-century on Jackass, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and a band of merry mischief-makers have been hurting and humiliating each other, all in the name of comedy. After several movies and TV show spinoffs, the stunts are coming to an end with Jackass: Best and Last. The 2026 movie release is part victory lap, part greatest hits compilation, but Steve-O has his own unique way of describing the last chapter.

Every Jackass movie seemed to bring about questions of just how long the franchise could sustain itself — and how much punishment the participants’ bodies could take. We now have our answer, with Steve-O confirming Jackass: Best and Last is “one-hundred percent” the last one. In addition to some new stunts, the new movie features never-before-aired footage that couldn’t be shown in previous offerings. Steve-O told People:

I genuinely don't know why it's allowed now, but it's in here. That's what this movie is: finding a home for such fucked-up shit that never had a home, and one last hurrah of all of us getting together and doing whatever we have in us to do.

There is something strangely beautiful in Steve-O’s description of their final Jackass outing being a place where all of the wayward clips found a home. In fact, critics noted how “poignant” Best and Last is, as well, celebrating 26 years of friendship in the best way they know how — with more Jackass nudity, pain, pranks and lots and lots of laughter.

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Steve-O, Johnny Knoxville, Wee Man and Chris Pontius are all in their 50s now, and after so many years of putting their bodies through the kind of “f---ed-up sh-t” that Jackass requires, this does seem like an appropriate finish line.

Steve-O even said when confirming that there will be no more after Best and Last that “you can't really do Jackass” after the bull injury that Johnny Knoxville (who refuses to go by his “venereal disease” real name) suffered in 2020 while filming Jackass Forever.

Johnny Knoxville was gored by a bull (twice) while filming the franchise’s fourth movie, resulting in injuries that included broken ribs, a concussion and brain hemorrhage. He’d already suffered 16 concussions from previous exploits, and he took months to recover — both physically and mentally — from the bull incident.

As such, it’s no surprise that the actor wasn’t able to participate in any big, new stunts for Jackass: Best and Last, because he couldn’t risk getting hit in the head again.