'The Damage Has Been Done': Bam Margera Explains Why He's Done With Jackass
Jackass and Viva La Bam are in the past, but for two different reasons.
During the early years of Bam Margera’s career as a skateboarding TV icon, the MTV shows Jackass and Viva la Bam were his claim to fame. When it came to the rowdy funsters in the Dickhouse Productions family, there were tons of stunts, pranks and shenanigans that fans continue to talk about. That was until a rift formed in the wake of Margera’s dismissal from Jackass Forever; which based on the comments the man himself shared with CinemaBlend, sounds like a permanent fixture.
The Fallout From Jackass Forever Is Still Strong With Bam Margera
I had the privilege of speaking with Bam Margera to discuss his inclusion as the “secret skater” in Activision’s new remake of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4. During our chat, the subject of whether he could return to either of his hit MTV shows seemed ripe for discussion, especially in the wake of successful reboots such as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
While the media personality didn’t seem too adverse to reprising the stunt/prank angle of Jackass, a reunion with Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the rest of the OG crew was flat out off the table. Margera shared with me why this is is the case, with the following explanation:
In previous interviews, Margera’s concern over the Jackass legacy has squarely been linked to his feelings towards Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine. As mentioned above, the huge sticking point to Margera’s feud and eventually settled legal battle with his former colleagues was his supposed coercion into a rehab program.
With so much bad blood over such a short span of time, it doesn’t seem like there will be any sort of Jackass revival or reunion of any kind with Bam Margera present. Thankfully, the reasons why the Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 star won’t be bringing Viva la Bam back are not the result of any sort of falling-out.
A Viva La Bam Revival Is Equally Unlikely, And I Agree With Bam Margera’s Reason Why
Though people still hold some of the most stomach-churning Jackass stunts in high regard, highlights from Bam Margera’s solo series are also part of the conversation. Which is a good time to mention that there is no way Viva la Bam is going to return. In this case you can just chalk it up the results to getting older and wiser, as seen in Margera’s answer about that hypothetical revival:
For now, Bam Margera is happy to be skateboarding again, trying to get in at least a trick a day. At the same time, Margera's candor on his struggles, Jackass or otherwise, feels like another important component to his sobriety journey.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
That sort of mentality helped him land his return to the world of video games, and helped he mend fences in his friendship with Tony Hawk. Maybe his new routine will inspire some sort of new venture down the line, but for now you can unlock and play as Bam Margera in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4, which is currently available on all major gaming platforms.
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.