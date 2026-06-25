Jackass: Best And Last Reviews Are Here, And Critics Keep Using One Word I'd Never Expect
Who's ready for one last painful ride?
The Jackass franchise has been around for over a quarter of a century, which is unimaginable when you think of all the punishment that Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius and the rest of their gang have inflicted on themselves. Either way, one final round is hitting the 2026 movie calendar in Jackass: Best and Last, bringing more nudity and stunts to the big screen. It sounds like there’s something more, though, because reviews are out and critics are describing the fifth and final movie in a way I’d never have expected.
“Poignant” is not a term I’d associate with the Jackass franchise, but with its stars now in their 50s, there’s a higher price to pay for some of the stunts they’ve pulled, and Jackass: Best and Last seems to know it, according to the critics. Johnny Knoxville, for instance, can’t get hit in the head anymore after the “catastrophic” bull injury we witnessed in the last movie. David Ehrlich of IndieWire gives the swan song a B, writing that this greatest hits album sprinkled with new stunts “cements the franchise as a vital piece of American history.” He says:
Todd Gilchrist of The Wrap poetically writes that, “Of all of the things to be tugged at in Jackass: Best and Last, the one that fans may least expect is their heartstrings." The movie combines new stunts with classic favorites, and even Johnny Knoxville gets choked up at the emotion of ending this chapter. Gilchrist’s review of Jackass: Best and Last reads:
Guy Lodge of Variety says while this final outing is “oddly poignant,” it would be a mistake to expect anything too sentimental from this group. Jackass 5 relives lots of the franchise’s best moments of humiliation and pain, with new bits that the critic says can almost stand side-by-side with the classics. In Lodge’s words:
Hannah Strong of Little White Lies writes that she enjoyed the new footage of Johnny Knoxville’s bull stunt and other behind-the-scenes footage, because it gives insight into how far the gang was willing to go for the show. The interviews, as well, highlight how important the friendships are to ensure Jackass remains funnier than mean. More of that would have been welcome, but Strong has no real complaints about this final outing:
The use of archival footage allows Bam Margera to be included in Jackass: Best and Last, as well as Ryan Dunn, who died in a car crash in 2011. I certainly didn’t expect the end of Jackass to be described as emotional — or “poignant” — especially after seeing in the previews what new stunts await.
Jackass: Best and Last hits theaters Friday, June 26, and if you want to pre-game this final ride, you can stream the first four movies and Jackass spinoffs (except for Viva La Bam) with a Paramount+ subscription.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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