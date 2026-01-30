I Had The Best Bloody Time With Send Help, And One Thing About The End That Made It Even Better

Since we’re still in the first month of the 2026 movie release schedule, I don’t necessarily expect one of the first new films of the year to really dazzle me, but wow, Send Help did it. As a longtime fan of Sam Raimi, I had a good feeling about what he was going to bring to his latest directorial effort. Now that I’ve seen it, I’m not only impressed, there’s also something about the end I really need to talk about. SPOILERS ahead!

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The Pivotal Send Help Moment That I Don’t See Enough In Horror Movies

When Send Help got its start, I thought I had it figured out. I thought it would be a fun horror movie more in the vein of Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead era than we’ve seen from the filmmaker lately. I knew it was about a woman and her boss and how their dynamic turns around once they get deserted on a tropical island together. However, the concept works even better than I imagined, particularly regarding Rachel McAdam’s complex role of Linda Liddle.

Sure, the movie’s comparisons to Misery are valid, but Linda ended up being a much more well-rounded character than what I’ve typically seen in the horror genre. The moment towards the end that really struck me was after Linda kills her boss, Bradley’s fiancée and her guide. Rather than her suddenly turning into this evil villain, there’s a moment where she’s really queasy and regretful about her actions. I especially loved the moment where she pictures Bradley’s fiancée emerging from the beach and there’s that big old jump scare.

It really humanizes these kills in a genre where its characters often treat death like they're playing a video game. Ultimately, Send Help is a gory blast, but I really appreciated that the movie opted for this moment.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

And, I Loved How Send Help’s Twists Just Kept Coming After That

Not only was it great to see Rachel McAdams back in a thriller (and a very good one at that), I also loved that the movie’s whole thing wasn’t Linda ending up going crazy on her boss. I really wasn’t expecting the remote house either – I thought I had already figured it out!

It also had a lot to say about power dynamics and the way people can exploit them. In society, Bradley was a meanie to Linda because he had power over her, and when the roles were reversed and Linda had all the power due to her survivor skills, she practically did the same thing to him. This dynamic really gave Send Help some layers. In different hands, this movie could have been a cartoony cat and mouse story, and I’m happy it had a mix of fun and depth. I could at some points also sympathize with Bradley, who was stripped of everything he had throughout the story.

I’m certainly not the only one praising the horror flick! Our Send Help review gave the movie 4 out of 5 stars, and other first reactions have called it “a massive win,” “funny as hell” and “insanely hilarious.” What a great way to start the year, horror fans!