Critics Have Seen Send Help, And I’m Surprised By What They’re Saying About Rachel McAdams In The Horror Movie
Sam Raimi's return to the genre is in theaters now.
Rachel McAdams has covered a lot of genres in her multi-decade career, but not since 2005’s Red Eye have we seen her go full thriller — and it’s possible she’s never tackled anything quite as dark as Send Help, which hits the 2026 movie calendar on January 30. Speaking of waiting decades for something, this upcoming horror movie features Sam Raimi’s first true foray into the genre since 2009, and it’s surprising to see just how funny critics find the gross-out horror.
First reactions to this “nasty little fucker” were generally positive, particularly for the director and his leads, Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien. In CinemaBlend’s review of Send Help, Eric Eisenberg praises the actors for bringing the needed charisma to their stranded characters, admitting that the “tense ride” also inspires “plenty of sinister giggles.” Overall, though, our critic is just relieved to have Sam Raimi back in the horror genre. He rates the movie 4 out of 5 stars and says:
Anyone familiar with Sam Raimi’s horror knows he likes to add a side of humor to lots and lots of blood (and other assorted liquids), but even so, Kristy Puchko of Mashable says you're not ready for Rachel McAdams' “darkly, darkly funny” performance. Puchko describes her showing in a theater full of critics “yelping in shock and deranged delight,” writing:
Tom Jorgensen of IGN gives the movie an “Amazing” 9 out of 10, saying that Rachel McAdams’ range shows through, as she handles the humor and heaviness that are crucial to Linda Liddle’s story. This critic also writes of the giddiness induced by Sam Raimi, saying:
Alison Foreman of IndieWire gives it an A-, writing that not only is Send Help the most “purely enjoyable” Sam Raimi film in years, it’s Rachel McAdams’ “best comedy since Mean Girls.” This blend of humor and horror makes the critic imagine “how much fun Raimi would’ve had handing her a chainsaw in the ’80s.” Foreman continues:
Frank Scheck of THR says he can imagine screenwriters Damian Shannon and Mark Swift “cackling” as they predicted audiences’ gasps throughout the “darkly comic horror.” Also, the critic says it’s delightful seeing Rachel McAdams “let her freak flag fly.” Scheck continues:
Sam Raimi has a penchant for balancing out his horror with some laughs, and clearly from how many times critics talking about “giggles” and “cackling” and Rachel McAdams’ comically unhinged performance, Send Help is no different. The movie so far has compiled a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, so if you want to see how funny this flick is, hit that theater starting Friday, January 30.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
