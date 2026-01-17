I Love How Dead Man's Wire Demonstrates One Fun Concept

I saw a lot of entertaining and memorable movies at the 61st Chicago International Film Festival, but didn’t expect to enjoy so many of them. Dead Man’s Wire ended up ranking high amongst my favorite movies at the festival.

It is based on the true story of Tony Kiritsis and his decision to take a man hostage in 1977. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the film’s director, Gus Van Sant, finds a lot of humor and heart in Tony's situation and choices.

Warning: Dead Man’s Wire spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Row K Entertainment)

Dead Man's Wire Is A Story I Hadn't Heard Of Before, But I Immediately Got Sucked In By Tony Kiritsis's Goofy Charm

Bill Skarsgård plays Tony in a very jittery but charming manner. Tony comes off a bit manic and intense at points, but then endearing and engaging at other times. He’s a fascinating person and character. You’re drawn to Tony and his story, and that makes him a character to root for more than against. Many of the best crime movies have captivating leads. They make you root for them or against them and become fully invested in their stories.

These characters are even more fascinating when based on real people. The saying “truth is stranger than fiction” applies to stories like the Tony Kiritsis crime. I knew nothing about this case, but instantly wanted to know more about how close the film is to the actual events.

It’s a crime story so strange that it becomes the perfect idea for a movie.

(Image credit: Row K Entertainment)

His Likability Really Made Me Think About How Modern-Day Martyrs Are Made

Tony doesn’t become a martyr because he survives, but the whole film I expected his death. I thought this was a story where the main character dies. It just didn’t seem possible for him to survive this situation. I expected Tony to die and for people to mourn his death and treat him like a hero who was unjustly murdered. He would become a martyr for his town and maybe change the mortgage exploitation near him.

This did not happen, but it made me think about how modern day martyrs are made, even if they don’t necessarily die. There are people who commit crimes that gain support because others feel that their crimes are justified. It could be because their actions connect with people. For example, predatory systems or companies are something that many face and fear. Therefore, it may be easy for some to understand Tony’s actions. Additionally, sometimes a criminal’s charm can be enough to gain him or her global support.

These individuals know how to make the public join their side and root for them. You know the trauma Tony inflicts on Richard Hall (Dacre Montgomery) but you still find yourself cheering for him. You want him to survive or his actions to have some meaning for the world.

(Image credit: Row K Entertainment)

The Film Works Because Of Tony's Cause And Rightness In His Pursuit Of Justice

The mortgage company feels more like a criminal than Tony. Many companies abuse people with their actions and quest for financial dominance. They force these hard workers into nearly impossible situations, and sometimes this leads to people feeling as if they have no choice but to engage in reckless ways to survive. Maybe not to the point of taking a hostage, but maybe going into more debt to pay off other debts, or committing other crimes like theft.

Because we know how damaging and draining defaulting on a bill can be, it’s easy to relate to Tony. We also see his noble intentions with his plans for the land. Tony, overall, also just seems like a good guy. It becomes hard not to, to some degree, like him and cheer for him.

His actions are not something I support, but I can understand his motives and those similar to his. These aren’t bad people, but individuals who feel like they only have a few options. Tony sees himself as the hero of this story, and we cannot help but agree — at least in his reason for wanting to expose and stop this mortgage company.

(Image credit: Row K Entertainment)

I Think It's Interesting To Consider How Celebrities Or Important Figures Can Elevate Someone To Folk Hero Status, And Dead Man's Wire Highlights This

Tony calls the radio station and speaks to the local host, Fred Temple (Colman Domingo). Being on the radio allows Tony to tell his story. He also gets more people on his side. Many news reporters are broadcasting about him and this hostage situation, but it’s appearing on Fred’s show which elevates his folk hero status.

Fred doesn’t necessarily support Tony, but he doesn’t condemn his actions. This may make listeners also begin to see Tony not as a criminal but as someone fighting for justice.

This reminded me that sometimes celebrity support or endorsement of a person can change the way the public sees them. For example, during an election, celebrities endorsing one candidate could shift public support towards them. This may mean their fans or the general public see them differently.

This could also backfire. People could see a celebrity endorsing someone, and that makes them not vote for them or root against them. Dead Man’s Wire reminded me of the power of celebrities to sway public opinion. If Fred had spent his radio time reprimanding Tony, then maybe the public would change their opinions of him. It’s a small part of the movie, but it’s another way Dead Man’s Wire highlights how the past remains relevant.

(Image credit: Row K Entertainment)

I Kept Expecting A Tragic Ending Because Of This Type Of Story, Which Made The Ending Even More Pleasant And Funny

I expected Dead Man’s Wire to end in death. I thought it would follow in the footsteps of some other great crime movies and have Tony or Richard die at the end. It's based on a true story, but I didn’t know the outcome so it seemed like things were leaning towards a death.

So, when Tony doesn’t die and is found not guilty by reason of insanity, you have to, at least, laugh a little. Then you see Tony and Richard have a random encounter and feel for Richard. He must have been scarred for life from this situation. However, Tony's sort-of winning in the end is an amusing ending to all of this.

Dead Man’s Wire is one of the must-see 2026 movies for its stellar performances, brilliant writing, and the insanity of this true crime story.