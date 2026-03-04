Legend Of Vox Machina Finally Delivered The Update I’ve Been Waiting For, And Now I Have New Season 4 Questions

Prime Video started out March in the 2026 TV schedule with some big news for fans of The Legend of Vox Machina, and I’m certainly ready to celebrate. Nearly a year and a half after the Season 3 finale that changed my mind about Critical Role killing off characters and more than three months after The Mighty Nein Season 1 wrapped, we finally know when the fourth season of Vox Machina will arrive.

For better or worse, the date is far enough off that there’s time left to revisit the first three seasons with a Prime Video subscription, but it's not too painfully far away. The latest details also leave me with three new questions to ponder.

When The Legend Of Vox Machina Will Be Back

You can count on The Legend of Vox Machina returning to Prime Video on Wednesday, June 3, a.k.a. exactly twenty months after the premiere of Season 3 in 2024. The animated series will release Season 4 in the same format as Seasons 1-3, with three episodes becoming available each Wednesday. That will take the show through the end of June. The animated adaptation has also already been renewed for a fifth and final season. Episodes will presumably still fall around the 25-minute mark (give or take) rather than getting an extended run time like The Mighty Nein.

What’s The Latest On Season 4?

There wasn’t much news on LOVM for the back half of 2025 due to Critical Role heavily promoting the premiere of The Mighty Nein, the animated series set in the same world as Vox Machina but several years later in the timeline. In fact, other than an Ocean’s Eleven-esque sneak peek over the summer and an F-bomb-filled musical number from Grog, few details were available… until the premiere date news came with this Season 4 description from Prime Video:

In Season Four, we find ourselves a year after the Chroma Conclave. Vox Machina has separated, searching for love, family, and purpose. But as always, the call of adventure is a breath away. When a long-slumbering evil awakens to threaten the realm, they must reunite to take on an epic foe.

On the whole, not much of that is actually information fans couldn’t have predicted. The group split up at the end of Season 3, with Vax going off with Keyleth for her Aramenté, Vex staying with Percy while he recovered in Whitestone, Scanlan joining his daughter on a journey, and a somewhat forlorn Pike and Grog were left together without a clear purpose.

Plus, the cliffhanger reveal of a mysterious figure fits with a “long-slumbering evil.” A time jump was always likely, but the confirmation that the jump will be a full year is the twist that raised new questions for me. So let's get into it!

How Long Will Scanlan Be Gone?

That Ocean’s Eleven-esque clip had already confirmed the group will at least temporarily have a new member: Taryon, voiced by Wayne Brady and likely filling Scanlan’s vacancy. The year-long time jump presents two interesting possibilities: that the group hasn’t seen or heard from their friend for quite a long time and that Taryon could already be a full-fledged member of the team by the time the action picks back up.

Technically, it's not impossible for Vox Machina to just have another member once Scanlan (presumably) comes back, but it is worth noting that Sam Riegel was the creator of both Scanlan and Taryon in Critical Role's Dungeons & Dragons campaign. An animated show can include both characters easily enough instead of swapping one for the other, especially with Wayne Brady joining the cast.

But even if that's the case, with just twelve episodes of 25-ish minutes (contrasted by Mighty Nein's eight episodes of 40+ minutes each), how long will Scanlan be gone, and will there be time to see much of him in Season 4?

Will Keyleth Already Know About Vax’s Punishment?

Admittedly, this was already a big question after Season 3 ended back in October 2024, when one of the final images for the finale was of Keyleth joyfully frolicking in nature while Vax hid his terrible secret from her. His arm was showing a mark of what appeared to be decay, a curse from the Matron of Ravens after he defied her by restoring Percy’s soul to his body.

Vax was covering it up easily enough at the end of the season thanks to his long sleeves, but could he keep that going for a full year that surely included plenty of alone time with Keyleth? And if he has managed to keep it from her, does that mean it’s not spreading beyond that one arm? Will they ever have a chance at happiness together?

It might be a stretch to imagine him keeping that secret from her for so long, but it would also be pretty juicy to see her find out on screen, so I’m willing to suspend my disbelief. I’m definitely hoping to see a reaction from Vex, since another video (seen below) indicates that she and Percy have been doing pretty well for themselves.

What Have Percy And Vex Been Up To?

Vex and Percy were last seen settling into Whitestone Castle along with Trinket, as the recently deceased lord of the city still had some healing to do after being resurrected. They didn't really seem to have a mission other than to stay there together, and Percy didn't even have to worry about Trinket chomping on him anymore. So, what were they up to for a year?

In a Prime Video release called “Grog’s Vox Recap,” we may get a clue of their time jump status quo. Take a look, starting around the 0:41 mark:

While the two members of Vox Machina who died and then came back within a year of each other did deserve a rest, it’s hard to imagine them really just sitting on thrones for the full time jump. (Plus, Cassandra was still leading Whitestone at the end of Season 3.) Vex does have a new outfit, possibly made of the white dragon scales that Percy pilfered in Season 3.

But what have they actually been up to? And what has to happen for them to go back into danger after living what I’m assuming is a pretty comfortable life in his family castle? The heist sneak peek at least indicates that Percy is all healed up from his death.

The answers to these questions are still at least three months away, but fans can enjoy that there's now an official date that will mark the end of the long hiatus between Seasons 3 and 4. You can revisit those first three seasons streaming on Prime Video until the Season 4 premiere on June 3, and check out The Mighty Nein if you haven’t already.

I'm also curious to see if Season 4 will include any Easter eggs tied to The Mighty Nein, since The Mighty Nein definitely nodded back to its precursor several times in Season 1.