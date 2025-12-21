My Screening Of The Housemaid Had People Yelling At The Screen, And I Didn't Realize How Much I Missed Rowdy Audiences

Spoilers ahead for The Housemaid.

Paul Feig is a filmmaker who works in multiple genres, and he's back in theaters with the book to screen adaptation, The Housemaid. Critics have been positive about The Housemaid, and audiences now have their chance to judge for themselves. I personally saw an early screening where people verbally reacted and yelled at the screen, and I didn't realize how much I'd missed that experience.

Feig teased that folks would clutch their pearls with The Housemaid, and he wasn't kidding. The twists and turns from the book are there, including some changes to the narrative. It's a project that's sexy and scary, which is why folks seem to be so verbally responsive to its contents. And I found that really added to my experience watching the movie.

We Need More Movies Built For A Rowdy Theatrical Experience

As previously said, I caught an early screening of The Housemaid. But it wasn't just journalists who got to fill the theater in New York City, as fans also lined up for the chance to catch this early screening. Those fans made their voices known, as the creepy and sometimes hilarious story of the movie played out before our eyes.

These responses were a slow burn at first; once Amanda Seyfried's Nina started being creepy toward Sydney Sweeney's Millie, there was appropriate laughter and other "WTF?" reactions. But when the full scope of the thriller's narrative started playing out, folks couldn't help but yell and cheer at the big screen.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The best horror movies should be seen in a crowded theater, where everyone is experiencing the same feelings. That was proven when those elements came into The Housemaid. When Sweeney's Millie is forced to carve marks into her abdomen, you could hear the distress. The same can also be said when she forces Andrew (Brandon Sklenar) to tear out one of his teeth with a set of pliers.

Feig's movie has plenty of twists and turns, especially in the third act. And when the movie's villain finally gets their comeuppance, my theater erupted into thunderous applause. The group sense of catharsis was palpable, and made the entire movie an exceptionally fun moviegoing experience.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm not someone who wants every movie theater to be filled with loud people. Most horror movies need silence as tension builds, while prestige dramas don't leave room for distractions. But The Housemaid is campy and comedic, with plenty of moments for laughs. It's also got some steamy sex scenes, and and a thrilling mystery at its heart. All in all it's a project basically begging for a communal experience and big reactions from moviegoers.

The Housemaid is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list. There are two more books that can potentially be made into sequels if it does well, so we'll have to see how it performs at the box office.