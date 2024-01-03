32 Of The Best Robin Williams Movie Quotes

Whether he was making us laugh so hard our sides started to hurt in comedies like Mrs. Doubtfire and The Birdcage, excelling in more dramatic roles like in Good Will Hunting, and Dead Poets Society, or stealing the show in Aladdin, the late great Robin Williams was never short of a good line. As we continue to mourn his tragic 2014 death a decade later, we can’t help but look back at some of the best movie quotes from the standup-comedian-turned-actor .

"Carpe Diem. Seize The Day, Boys. Make Your Lives Extraordinary." - Dead Poets Society

Long considered one of Robin Williams’ best movies , Dead Poets Society features what could be best described as one of the actor’s most famous quotes, his classic “Carpe diem” speech to his new students at Welton Academy. It’s great on its own, but in the context of the story, it’s the stuff of magic.

"You Ain't Never Had A Friend Like Me!" - Aladdin

We ain’t never had a Disney character like this before Robin Williams introduced the world to his Genie in Aladdin, and we really haven’t had one as over-the-top and genuine since. This unforgettable line from one of the best Disney songs still has us jiving 30-plus years later.

"I Just Slid My Ticket Across The Table, And I Said, 'Sorry, Guys; I Gotta See About A Girl.'" - Good Will Hunting

The various therapy sessions throughout Good Will Hunting not only featured some of the best scenes and biggest revelations of the movie, they also gave us this unforgettable line when Sean Maguire (Robin Williams) tells Matt Damon’s Will Hunting about the night he skipped a Sox playoff game to meet his future wife.

"Goooooood Morning, Vietnam! Hey, This Is Not A Test. This Is Rock And Roll. Time To Rock It From The Delta To The DMZ" - Good Morning, Vietnam

What makes this quote, and so many others from Good Morning, Vietnam, is the fact that Robin Williams largely improvised his broadcasts by Adrian Cronauer on the Armed Forces Radio Service each morning, per SlashFilm .

"It Took Me Twenty Years To Get Here, And I'm Not Gonna Let Some Idiot Senator Destroy That." - The Birdcage

A ‘90s movie that made way more at the box office than you’d guess, The Birdcage also features one of Robin Williams’ best characters, South Beach drag club owner Armand Goldman. A source of hilarious lines throughout the movie, this one about his son marrying the daughter of a conservative senator, is one of the best.

"Please, Don't Worry So Much. Because In The End, None Of Us Have Very Long On This Earth." - Jack

Francis Ford Coppola’s Jack isn’t the best movie, but it does have a lot of heart. This is especially true when Robin Williams’ rapidly aging character gives an emotional speech at his high school graduation, at which point he looks like an old man on the verge of death.

"Bangarang!" - Hook

Robin Williams’ Peter Banning transforming from an uptight lawyer who’s lost touch with his inner child back to Peter Pan in Hook is great, even if people try to dunk on Steven Spielberg’s fantasy film. Yelling the classic “bangarang!” line while fighting Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman) and his pirates is still so much fun.

"No One Ever Takes A Photograph Of Something They Want To Forget." - One Hour Photo

One of the best horror movies of the 2000s , One Hour Photo features Robin Williams’ most disturbing role with his portrayal of Seymour "Sy" Parrish. In addition to forming an unhealthy obsession with a family, the odd photo technician also gives us some unnerving and powerful quotes like this one.

"Ten Thousand Years Will Give You Such A Crick In The Neck" - Aladdin

There’s so much great footage of Robin Williams recording his Aladdin lines ; crazy improv sessions that probably led to quick yet killer lines like this one after being freed from his lamp. Like many of his quotes in the movie, this one is both simple and effective.

"Some Men Are Born Great; Others Have Greatness Thrust Upon Them" - Night At The Museum

Though Ben Stiller’s Larry Daley was the main character in Night at the Museum, Robin Williams’ Teddy Roosevelt, or at least the wax figure at the Museum of Natural History was the heart and soul of the 2006 fantasy comedy about a museum coming to life at night. Both hilarious and inspirational, this line never fails to impress.

"To Live. To Live Would Be An Awfully Big Adventure" - Hook

This classic quote from the final moments of Hook is great not only because it applies so well to Robin Williams’ character’s journey throughout the movie, but also because it also speaks to the whole audience, both the young and old.

"Twenty-Six Years Buried In The Deepest Darkest Jungle, And I Still Became My Father." - Jumanji

When Alan Parrish (Robin Williams) yells at Peter Shepheard (Bradley Pierce) in the heat of a life-or-death situation in Jumanji, he loses his cool and becomes the one thing he didn’t want to be: his own father. It’s a great moment that completely changes things for the recently returned Alan and sets the tone for the rest of the film.

"Al, No Matter What Anyone Says, You’ll Always Be A Prince To Me." - Aladdin

Yeah, Robin Williams’ Genie provides most of the comedic relief in Aladdin. But let’s not forget how the character also gives us one of the most touching and heartwarming moments when he and Aladdin are saying their goodbyes. Grab a tissue!

"You Want Your Little Booger Eater On My Show?" - Death To Smoochy

Death to Smoochy is an odd and dark Robin Williams comedy that hopefully is never forgotten by the sands of time. This hilarious and incredibly mean-spirited line comes when Williams’ children’s show host gives it to some parents, and it never gets old.

"You're A Good Man. I Know That. Even If You've Forgotten It." - Insomnia

Christopher Nolan’s Insomnia is a tense, introspective thriller that’s just as much about failure and guilt as it is about a homicide investigation. The cat-and-mouse game played by detective Will Dormer (Al Pacino) and murder suspect Walter Finch (Robin Williams) leads to some tense moments, including the one that gave us this touching yet unnerving line.

"But If There's Love, Dear... Those Are The Ties That Bind, And You'll Have A Family In Your Heart, Forever." - Mrs. Doubtfire

Regardless of your opinions on Mrs. Doubtfire , the 1993 comedy gave us some remarkable lines from Robin Williams, including the closing moments from his character’s children’s show. This poignant response to a child’s letter about their parents’ divorce is just too good.

"You Treat A Disease, You Win, You Lose. You Treat A Person, I Guarantee You, You'll Win, No Matter What The Outcome." - Patch Adams

Patch Adams isn’t the first movie you probably think of from Robin Williams’ filmography, but this 1998 medical drama has a lot of heart and great quotes. This includes this statement from Williams’ titular character when he’s laying out his philosophy in front of an antagonistic group of doctors.

'You Know What Music Is? It's God's Little Reminder That There's Something Else In This Universe Besides Us. ' - August Rush

Though Maxwell "Wizard" Wallace (Robin Williams) ends up being a scumbag (his facial hair should give it away), his words of wisdom to Freddie Highmore’s young guitar virtuoso in August Rush are just grand.

"My First Day As A Woman And I'm Getting Hot Flashes" - Mrs. Doubtfire

Mrs. Doubtfire is full of hilarious moments that still come up 30-plus years after the film’s release. One of those is the scene in which Robin Williams’ character sets his blouse on fire while trying to cook a gourmet dinner. The “hot flashes” comment is just the icing on the face, er cake.

"A Whole Human Life Is Just A Heartbeat Here In Heaven. Then We'll All Be Together Forever." - What Dreams May Come

Though largely forgotten a quarter-century after its release, What Dreams May Come, the Robin Williams movie exploring the afterlife, has some touching and profound moments throughout. That includes this powerful moment between Williams’ character and his deceased wife.

"Why Can't We Treat Death With A Certain Amount Of Humanity And Dignity, And Decency, And God Forbid, Maybe Even Humor." - Patch Adams

Patch Adams doesn’t shy away from conversations about death, and Robin Williams’ titular character is someone who speaks freely and honestly about the subject. When speaking in front of a board of his peers, the kind-hearted unlicensed doctor speaks about accepting death and treating those in their final days with dignity and respect.

"Such A Thing Would Be Greater Than All The Magic And All The Treasure In The World." - Aladdin

Genie's desire to be free from his lamp and eternity of servitude throughout Aladdin creates some truly profound moments, which is a lot for an animated kids' movie. To not celebrate this unforgettable line from Robin Williams would be an injustice to the character and the late actor who spoke these words.

"As A Robot, I Could Have Lived Forever. But I Tell You All Today, I Would Rather Die A Man, Than Live For All Eternity A Machine." - Bicentennial Man

Chris Columbus’ adaptation of Bicentennial Man, despite being an OK film, features a tremendous performance by Robin Williams, which saw his character, Andrew Martin, go from a robot to a human by the time the credits rolled. In his final moments, Andrew gives us an emotional plea for his humanity.

"Shouldn't You Be Holding The Crucifx? It Is The Prop For Martyrs!" - The Birdcage

The back-and-forth between Armand (Robin Williams) and Albert Goldman (Nathan Lane) in The Birdcage makes a good movie into a great movie. This line from Armand to his life partner is just so catty and perfectly illustrates their differing philosophies and personalities.

"I'm Made Of Wax, Larry. What Are You Made Of?" - Night At The Museum

Robin Williams’ Teddy Roosevelt is the MVP of the Night at the Museum franchise and a character that’s always going to provide a good laugh, even when at the expense of someone else. This is especially true whenever the wax figure comments on Larry Daley’s (Ben Stiller) confidence, or lack thereof.

"People Call These Things 'Imperfections,' But They're Not. That's The Good Stuff." - Good Will Hunting

Sean Maguire (Robin Williams) talking about his late wife and how she continues to impact him after her passing in Good Will Hunting adds so much to the Oscar-winning film. This is even true when he’s talking about her little habits, like her foul farts.

'I Used To Think The Worst Thing In Life Was To End Up All Alone. It's Not. The Worst Thing In Life Is To End Up With People That Make You Feel All Alone.' - World's Greatest Dad

The 2009 dark comedy, World’s Greatest Dad, sees Robin Williams play a high school teacher who hides the true details of his son’s death by writing a fake suicide note. The grieving father, who had a role in his deceased son becoming a posthumous icon, says these fitting words after it all comes crashing down.

"We'll Take The House. Honey, The Chances Of Another Plane Hitting This House Are Astronomical. It's Been Pre-Disastered. We're Going To Be Safe Here." - The World According To Garp

The World According to Garp is a Robin Williams movie everyone should check out at least once. And no, it’s not just because of great lines like this. However, this hilarious and somewhat morbid line doesn’t hurt the movie.

'We Don't Read And Write Poetry Because It's Cute. We Read And Write Poetry Because We Are Members Of The Human Race' - Dead Poets Society

This wonderfully written (and delivered) line from Dead Poets Society is one that idealistic English teachers around the country jotted down and hung up in their classrooms after the film’s 1989 release. And who could blame them?

"This Is A Free Country, Welcome To Almost Anyone. Yes, In America Almost Anything Is Possible." - Moscow On The Hudson

Moscow on the Hudson, the Robin Williams movie about a soviet circus musician who defects to America during a trip to NYC, is full of hilarious and sardonic lines like this one. Playing on the “Land of the Free” trope of American exceptionalism, this great quote speaks a great deal of truth.

"There's Three Things In This World That You Need: Respect For All Kinds Of Life, A Nice Bowel Movement On A Regular Basis, And A Navy Blazer." - The Fisher King

Terry Gilliam’s The Fisher King includes one of the most outrageous yet sincere performances of Robin Williams’ career with his portrayal of Parry, an unhinged homeless man who helps out Jeff Bridges’ shock jock radio DJ. There are a lot of great lines, but this bonkers yet helpful quote takes the cake.

"Carpe Dentum. Seize The Teeth." - Mrs. Doubtfire

Everyone loves a good reference, and Mrs. Doubtfire does just that during the movie’s absurd fancy restaurant sequence. After Mrs. Doubtfire’s (Robin Williams) fake teeth fall out, we are treated to an homage to the Dead Poets Society’s “Carpe diem speech,” and it’s wonderful.

There’s not a day that goes by when we don’t miss Robin Williams and his larger-than-life personality. However, we can take solace in knowing that he left us with a massive body of work and beloved characters who will always be there when we need them the most.