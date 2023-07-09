I Love Mrs. Doubtfire But There Are Some Issues I Just Can't Overlook

Let me just get this out of the way – I love Mrs. Doubtfire . Ever since my grandma took me to see it 30 years ago, I’ve been somewhat obsessed with what I still consider to be one of the funniest Robin Williams movies . That being said, there are some issues with Chris Columbus’ 1993 comedy about a recently divorced father of three who finds a unique yet incredibly problematic way of spending time with his children.

I recently watched the movie with my own three children, and ever since then, I’ve been trying to come to terms with a lot of things that happen throughout its two-hour runtime, how some of the characters are portrayed, and other sticking points.

Again, this isn’t an attack on one of the big movies that defined 1993 , so please keep that in mind…

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Daniel Is A Hilarious, Yet Grating Character

Robin Williams’ Daniel Hillard is an undeniably funny character, one that is still remembered for those classic riffs, especially during his first meeting with Mrs. Sellner (Anne Haney), but he’s equally grating. Throughout the movie, I kept thinking to myself, “I’m told to root for this guy, but it gets harder and harder to be on his side,” and it’s hard to get over that.

The first scene, where Daniel deviates from the script while providing voiceover for a cartoon, depicts him as a hilarious and righteous presence (the anti-smoking bit had the best of intentions), but also as a grating, self-centered character who seems to only think about himself while wasting everyone else’s time and money. And, it’s more of the same as Mrs. Doubtfire plays on. This is also a major part of his shattered relationship with his ex-wife, Miranda Hillard (Sally Field).

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Why Does The Movie Make Miranda The Bad Guy?

I used to see Miranda as the villain, but the older I get, the more I start to not only feel bad for her and her treatment throughout the movie but also understand her exhaustion. I mean, she’s essentially been raising four kids the past 14 years of her marriage, with the oldest (her husband, Daniel), being the most difficult of them all. I mean, who wouldn’t come in hot after seeing that your house has been turned into “the god damn San Diego Zoo” and your husband dancing on the dining table?

Miranda, if anything, you're the hero of this movie, as you consistently put everyone else ahead of yourself and then feel like you’re being a bad mom when you start to have feelings for a post-Remingston Steele and pre-James Bond Pierce Brosnan. This is one of the best Sally Field characters , and she should be recognized as more than the heavy to Daniel’s white hat.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Breaking A Court Order Sounds Like A Good Way To Lose Your Kids For Good

Let’s not forget why Daniel creates the persona of a British nanny in order to spend more time with his kids. With no home of his own and no steady source of income, the recently divorced father is only permitted to see his kids for a few hours every Saturday, but that doesn’t stop him from inserting himself back into his children’s lives and essentially stalking his ex-wife, who wants nothing more than a break from him.

With all of that, it’s easy to see why the judge made the decision to grant Miranda full custody after the 90-day period and then further restrict how much Daniel was able to see his kids moving on. In fact, if it weren’t for Miranda being the hero of the movie and deciding that her kids should see her ex, he could have very well lost them for good.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Even Without The Whole 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Situation, Daniel Is Incredibly Manipulative

Even without the horror movie aspect of Mrs. Doubtfire, in which a man creates an elaborate character to sneak around a court order and further fracture his family’s trust, Daniel is still an incredibly manipulative character who attempts to find his way out of any and all situations.

The aforementioned cartoon voiceover and birthday party scenes are great examples of this, and show the true character of Daniel Hillard, who will do anything to get what he wants, no matter who he hurts in the process. Is Williams’ character fun to watch? You bet, but let’s not let our love of the role blind us from the fact that he was manipulative.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Despite It All, The Parent Who Broke All The Rules Ends Up Winning In The End

Sure, Mrs. Doubtfire is a ‘90s movie that brings the nostalgia , but it’s also one of many beloved classics that have not aged well . One of the biggest reasons you’ll find it on the second list is the fact that the parent who broke all the rules, who lied to everyone, who manipulated every situation to work in their favor, and ultimately got caught in the act, was also the person who won in the end.

Though Daniel initially lost custody of his three children after the whole restaurant situation, he ended up getting even more time with them. On top of that, he also got his own children’s TV show, one that seemed to be a major hit. I’ll admit that Euphegenia's House probably saved the channel and gave a lot of people a job, but it was all built on a lie.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

These Kids Are Going To Be A Mess Later On, Right?

After my most recent viewing of Mrs. Doubtfire, I couldn’t help but think about Daniel and Miranda Hillard’s kids and how they were affected by the whole situation. Though I don’t know from experience, I understand that divorce is hard on everyone involved, especially the children. Add that with your dad going all-in on a character in order to skirt around a court order and your mom’s wishes, and you have yourself a recipe for some lingering trauma.

This is not me trying to have fun or make light of the situation. No, it’s coming from a place of concern, as children carry a lot with them into adulthood, and this trauma could take some serious unpacking in the future.

Again, I love Mrs. Doubtfire, and I’ll continue to watch it from time to time in the future. But, there are some major issues that I can no longer overlook. If you want to revisit the movie, you can do so right now, as it is streaming for anyone with a Hulu subscription .