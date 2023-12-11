The Most Uplifting Song From 32 Disney Movies

When you think of Disney, I'm sure plenty of things could come to mind at first. Perhaps the incredible animation or the iconic characters, but to me? It's always been the signing.

First and foremost, I love Disney songs. We could talk about the best Disney villain songs because, trust me, there are plenty I could sing for hours on end, but today, we are going to talk about the best uplifting Disney songs – the ones that make you smile, make you dance, make you want to go out and achieve something, or are just entertaining as heck to listen to. Let's get into it.

“Let It Go” (Frozen)

There is literally no way we could have a Disney song list about uplifting songs without mentioning "Let It Go" from Frozen. The song, possibly one of the most successful Disney songs of all time, blew up on the charts and is all about Elsa learning to let go of her past fears and be who she wants to be, powers and all.

And yes, I am sure that the songs in Frozen 3 – and apparently the upcoming Frozen 4 – will be just as catchy, if not more.

“The Bare Necessities” (The Jungle Book)

The Jungle Book was one of Disney's first major successes in terms of animated movies, and the songs in it were decently well-known, but "The Bare Necessities" topped that list with its upbeat rhythm, simple lyrics, and fun animated sequences. I'm pretty sure we will forget about our worries and struggles after listening to this.

“Almost There” (The Princess And The Frog)

Tiana is an underrated Disney princess because she worked to achieve her dreams in The Princess and the Frog. And "Almost There" is the best example of that. Watching her envision her perfect restaurant while singing about how she's so close to achieving it will make you want to get up and work for your dreams, too.

“Everybody Wants To Be A Cat” (The Aristocats)

The Aristocats was another classic Disney movie, and while I'm sure everyone knows the three kittens from that film, I love the older cats – and the song they sing, "Everybody Wants To Be a Cat." You hear that jazzy beat, and instantaneously, you want to get up and dance. I wish I could play the bass as well as they do.

“I Saw A Dragon” (Pete’s Dragon)

Pete's Dragon was one of the few live-action Disney films with musical songs, and this one, "I Saw A Dragon," screams uplifting and upbeat to me. Watching the bar patrons get up and dance and sing about finding this dragon, swinging their drinks in the air – I mean, come on, it's so much fun. And the choreography is well done.

“You Can Fly!” (Peter Pan)

How can you get more uplifting than a song about flying? "You Can Fly" from Peter Pan is about believing in your abilities to accomplish the seemingly impossible – in this case, flying. Watching the Darling children, alongside Peter, soaring across London fills your heart with joy and makes me want to pass, too.

“Go The Distance” (Hercules)

Hercules is my personal under-the-radar Disney film because the music in it is so fantastic and deserves far more praise. And "Go The Distance" is the quintessential Disney hero "I want" song. It's all about Hercules wanting to prove himself out there, saying he is willing to "go the distance" to find out where he truly belongs. His grit, strength, and uplifting attitude about doing so make this song so good.

“Under The Sea” (The Little Mermaid)

Both versions of "Under the Sea," in the animated film and the live-action The Little Mermaid, are excellent. But today we'll focus on the animated version. You can't help but smile as you watch Sebastian sing with the entire sea surrounding him, visions of color and beautiful musical theatre music making you smile, talking all about how awesome it is "under the water." It's meant to uplift Ariel's spirits about the ocean, but it doesn't work – still a great song.

“Be Our Guest” (Beauty And The Beast)

Beauty and the Beast has so many amazing songs, but I would only consider one super uplifting: "Be Our Guest." The villain song, "Gaston," is fun but not uplifting, and the rest of the music feels a little too romantic or plot exposition-y ("Belle"). "Be Our Guest," however, is uplifting with how welcoming the objects of the castle are to Belle, and truthfully, I'd give anything to try that gray stuff.

“Once Upon A Dream” (Sleeping Beauty)

Truthfully, Sleeping Beauty was never my go-to Disney film, but I've come to appreciate it a lot more as I've gotten older, and "Once Upon A Dream" makes me grin every time. It's uplifting and sweet as Aurora sings about a man she once met "in a dream," her one true love. And what makes it better is when Philip joins in not that long after, their two voices harmonizing so perfectly.

“Seize The Day” (Newsies)

You can't get more uplifting than Newsies. The movie musical, which later became a stage production, had many uplifting songs, but "Seize The Day" takes the cake. It's all about trying to "seize the day" and make the most of your time while you have daylight. It's fun, upbeat, and has some incredible choreography.

“Hakuna Matata" (The Lion King)

"It means no worries for the rest of your days." Uplifting is critical for "Hakuna Matata" from The Lion King. Watching Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa all sing this song and drown out their worries by living their life makes you want to get up and dance, too. Hakuna Matata is pretty much my life motto.

“Friend Like Me” (Aladdin)

I mean, duh. How can we get more uplifting than the Genie, one of Robin Williams' best roles ? The Genie's song in Aladdin, titled "Friend Like Me," is literally how the Genie is the best friend Aladdin could ever have and he could give him the world – and honestly, it means so much more down the line when Aladdin sets his friend free from the shackles of his lamp.

“Stand Out” (A Goofy Movie)

I am here, standing up on my soapbox and openly saying why don't we discuss this movie more? A Goofy Movie is an excellent film with a fantastic soundtrack, and "Stand Out" is the best. Tevin Campbell performs the song as Powerline, which is all about learning how to stand out above the crowd, using anyway to do so, and not being afraid to get noticed. Now that's uplifting – and one stuck in my head.

“Out There” (The Hunchback Of Notre Dame)

Poor Quasimodo. Another classic example of a Disney "I want" song, "Out There" is sung by Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, singing about how he wants to explore the world and leave the confines of Notre Dame, wishing that he didn't have to stay inside and serve his master. While sad in its lyrics, the song is full of inspiration from Quasi about his dreams and goals, and one that makes me smile all the same.

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” (Cinderella)

Cinderella is the queen of uplifting stories, working every day against her will for her stepmother but getting her happy ending through kindness and love. Her song, "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes," is possibly one of the most-known Disney songs of all time and is all about learning to believe in yourself so the dream that you make will come true – and for her, it did. Talk about uplifting.

“Hawaiian Rollercoaster Ride” (Lilo & Stitch)

I rewatched Lilo & Stitch as an adult and didn't realize just how good it was, as well as the few songs that are featured there. The movie isn't a musical, but some songs are primarily soundtrack pieces, and "Hawaiian Rollercoaster Ride" is fun and uplifting. How can you not smile while listening to this and watching Lilo, Stitch, and her family have fun?

“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” (Mary Poppins)

Look, the songs of Mary Poppins are also pretty iconic if we're being truthful, but "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" is one of those pieces that I'm pretty sure is so uplifting it could wake someone up from a deep sleep. It's so upbeat, so fast, and is the perfect way to describe the energy of Mary Poppins. Plus, if you know how to spell it, you get bonus points in my eyes.

“This Is What Dreams Are Made Of” (The Lizzie McGuire Movie)

Of course, I had to put this here. It's The Lizzie McGuire Movie. The end sequence is the best part. When Lizzie sings, "This is What Dreams Are Made Of," how can you not smile and want to get up and accomplish your dreams? Plus, the upbeat dance beat in the back makes it all the better.

“Here Comes The Sun” (The Parent Trap)

Okay, so maybe it's a little bit of a sin that in this fantastic Lindsay Lohan movie, The Parent Trap, "Here Comes The Sun" isn't sung by the Beatles. It's a cover from Bob Khaleel. But I love the scene that it's associated with – watching Hallie (pretending to be Annie) spend time with the mother she never knew and the smile on her face – it makes me grin every time I watch it. It's so heartwarming.

“On My Way” (Brother Bear)

Brother Bear is one of those early 2000s Disney movies that no one ever talks about nearly as much as they should. It's not a musical, but the backing songs are so much fun, and "On My Way" stands out. The song, written by Phil Collins, is about going on an adventure, meeting new people, and having fun.

“Show Yourself” (Frozen 2)

Frozen 2 had a bit of a different tone from the first Frozen, and in "Show Yourself," Elsa is singing directly to that mysterious voice that is luring her towards it, asking it to "show itself" so she can finally find that connection. And the reveal, when she finds out it was her mother guiding her the whole time – chills everywhere on my body. Idina Menzel knocks it out of the park every time.

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” (Mulan)

There is no way you haven't screamed "I'll Make A Man Out Of You" from Mulan at least once in your life. I have memories of high school and college blasting this song in the car and singing at the top of my lungs.

No song is more hyped up than Mulan and her fellow soldiers training in their army to become the best version they can be, along with Donny Osmond's great vocals in the background. It's simply the best. I’m still upset that it was cut from the live-action Mulan.

“One More Sleep ‘Till Christmas” (The Muppet Christmas Carol)

The Muppet Christmas Carol is one of the best Christmas movies out there, and "One More Sleep 'Till Christmas" perfectly captures that feeling. Sung by Kermit, it's the best song to sing when you're ready for the season and all you want is to see Santa come and be with family.

“Life Is A Highway” (Cars)

While Cars isn't my favorite Pixar film, "Life Is A Highway" has risen to the top. The song was originally sung by Tom Cochrane but was covered by Rascal Flatts in the movie, and truthfully, I want to ride in my car to this song "all night long" because it makes me feel free.

“How Does She Know?” (Enchanted)

Rewatching Enchanted is a delight , and the music is even better. Enchanted is one of Amy Adams' best movies, and her song, "How Does She Know?" is uplifting, energetic, and will make you get up and dance and think of true love out there. Heck, you'll want to go out and buy flowers for a random stranger after.

“What’s This?” (The Nightmare Before Christmas)

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a classic Christmas/Halloween movie and one of my favorite stop-motion films . In it, Jack Skellington finally has joy in his eyes again when he stumbles upon Christmas Town, singing "What's This?" as he stares in wonder at everything around him. How can you not smile?

“I Have A Dream” (Tangled)

Tangled is one of my favorite 2010s Disney films, and Rapunzel signing "I Have A Dream" with the pub crew she and Flynn are at is a core memory for me. Watching everyone admit that they all have a dream is uplifting, and I will sing it every time.

“Lesson Number One” (Mulan II)

I don't care what anyone says; I enjoy Mulan II. It's not as good as the first, but I do like it, and I think "Lesson Number One" from the movie is quite uplifting. I didn't realize I needed to see Mulan training the next generation of little girl warriors as a kid, but now? I appreciate this song so much more.

“Touch The Sky” (Brave)

Brave is a film I don't understand why people don't like as much because Merida is a great character. This isn't a musical movie, but the song "Touch The Sky" is played when we first meet her. The song is about adventure and going out to find your destiny – which is so uplifting that it makes me want to climb a mountain like Merida.

“Try Everything” (Zootopia)

Zootopia is another Disney movie that isn't a musical, but the song that went along with it, "Try Everything," sung by Shakira, is excellent. It's all about wanting to learn and try all the new things you can get your hands on. It inspires people everywhere – and inspires me to watch the movie again before Zootopia 2.

“Un Poco Loco” (Coco)

Coco is one of my favorite Pixar films, and the song "Un Poco Loco" is so funny, cute, and uplifting. It's all about a man saying that his love is a little crazy but always keeps him guessing, and he loves it, but watching Miguel and Hector dance and sing together is always the uplifting part, and it makes me grin.

I think it's time for a Disney marathon to sing all these songs. Anyone know where a karaoke machine is?