Bill Murray Shared The Story Behind Ghostbusters' Iconic Slimer Scene, Revealing Why He 'Wasn't Quite Ready For How Disgusting' It'd Be

News
By published

Yeah, I can imagine this was gross.

Venkman laying on the ground covered in slime after being attacked my Slimer
(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Slimer is one of the most iconic apparitions haunting the Ghostbusters franchise, and part of that timeless is due to the big scene in which Bill Murray's Venkman gets doused with slime. Murray recently shared his memories from the iconic scene, and it's hilarious to hear he wasn't expecting the scene to be as disgusting as it ultimately was. Not something he needed to worry about in Lost in Translation or The Royal Tenenbaums.

The gluttonous green ghoul lived on in the franchise and became the mascot of a popular Hi-C drink flavor, but had Bill Murray not been so completely covered in goop for the first film's iconic scene, such branding decisions might not have happened. As we learned from film reporter Jake Hamilton in a recent interview with the actor, Murray can't take all the credit, confessing he was drastically undersold on just how much slime would be utilized for the sequence. In his words:

Any director that's going to abuse you physically or emotionally doesn't give you any foreshadowing of that. You know, they're talking and being friendly and then the next thing that happens is you're covered with slime. So, I wasn't quite ready for how disgusting it really was going to be.

Between this and the tremendous weight of the proton packs they had to wear, you'd think Ivan Reitman took some secret pleasure in making life uncomfortable for Bill Murray and the rest of the Ghostbusters cast. The way Murray talks about it, you'd think it was a wonder he signed up for the sequel, though I can't help but feel the actor is leaning into his trademark comedic chops to make the story more entertaining.

That's more evident when he continued the story, in my opinion, in which he hilariously depicted Reitman as someone who was scheming to blindside Bill Murray with an unpleasant experience. Here's more on how it went down, from the actor's perspective:

It was just business as usual and the director acts like 'Hey, are we ready here? Come one. Yeah, hi, Michael you like this shot?' Nothing about how disgusting you're gonna feel in just a few seconds, just a total misdirect. So, it may be to get a performance to make sure your performance is pure, but I think it's more like to avoid the possibility of like a reflexive right to the belly button or left hand to the jaw. They don't tell you when it's gonna be bad. I know I don't get it. They try to sneak up on you.

Whether Ivan Reitman intentionally kept Bill Murray in the dark or not, it played a part in creating what remains the best Ghostbusters movie of the franchise. Unfortunately, the sequel didn't work out as well as Slimer's lasting legacy, and Murray and others were essentially tricked into participating when the script was swapped out at the last minute.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial
If you're looking to stream Ghostbusters, it's available right now on Hulu. New and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

View Deal

That aside, Slimer remained a big part of Ghostbusters, appearing in the animated series and almost getting his origin story in the 2016 reboot. I am disappointed that never happened because I'd love to see why that little freak exists.

Hopefully, there's a future for Slimer in Ghostbusters going forward because the future is looking bright. CinemaBlend's review of Frozen Empire praised the movie, and it feels like a cast that can keep chugging along for at least another film. I'm sure they might even be able to get Bill Murray for another movie, provided there's no slime involved.

Those looking to stream Ghostbusters can find it right now if they have a Hulu subscription. For those who haven't seen it in a while, I can attest that it still holds up, and the slime scene was worth any discomfort it caused Bill Murray.

Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
A still frame of Timothee Chalamet from A Complete Unknown.

After A Complete Unknown, I Want More Timothée Chalamet As Bob Dylan, And There's Another Story That Would Be Perfect

Michael Douglas as Gordon Gekko in Wall Street

32 Movies About The Corporate World That Make Us Want To Quit Our Jobs
Vic Hughes looks frustrated on Station 19.

Station 19 EPs Reveal What Would Have Happened If There Was A Season 8, And Now I’m Kinda Glad It Didn’t Pan Out
See more latest
Most Popular
Vic Hughes looks frustrated on Station 19.
Station 19 EPs Reveal What Would Have Happened If There Was A Season 8, And Now I’m Kinda Glad It Didn’t Pan Out
Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson in CBS&#039; Watson
CBS' Watson Got Rid Of One Of The Strongest Ties To Sherlock Holmes, But There's Still Hope For The Storyline To Continue
Jenna Ortega staring at a dead unicorn in Death of a Unicorn
‘I Caught Jenna Just Spacing Out And Petting It’: Jenna Ortega And The Death Of A Unicorn Cast Had A Delightful Time With The Fantasy Creatures On Set
Shawn and Aliyah split image with stern looks on their faces.
90 Day Fiancé's Shawn And Alliyah Got Into An Argument, And It Highlights An Aspect Of Trans Relationships I Never Considered
Lex Scott Davis&#039; Erica standing next to red car in a parking garage in Suits LA
‘The Real Task At Hand Is Saving The Firm’: I Asked Suits LA’s Lex Scott Davis What’s Next After The Show’s Murder Trial Ended, And I Wasn’t Disappointed By Her Answer
Mitch Hedberg doing standup
The Mitch Hedberg Documentary's Director Perfectly Summed Up Why The Comedian Was So Great, And It Makes Me Heartbroken About His Death All Over Again
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in Tracker Season 2x14
Tracker Got Spicy In The Latest Episode With Justin Hartley's Real-Life Wife, But I'm Worried About The Status Of A Missing Character
Amy Schneider at her podium on Jeopardy.
‘It’s Sort Of A Vicious Cycle’: Jeopardy’s Amy Schneider Gets Real About Whether She’ll Return To The Show After Latest Loss
Marie using blood powers in Gen V Season 1 finale
What’s Going On With Gen V Season 2? Eric Kripke Dropped An Update That Has Me Psyched
Jake and Logan Paul split image
Jake Paul Was Asked About Joining Logan In WWE, And I'm Shocked By His Response