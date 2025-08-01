Jason Momoa Just Gave Us A Cute Glimpse At What Life Is Like With New Girlfriend Adria Arjona (And Of Course, Motorcycle Riding Is Involved)

It’s been three years since Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet got divorced , but when one door closed, another opened for the Aquaman actor. After going Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Adria Arjona , last year, we caught a cute glimpse of what Momoa's new love life is like with motorcycles obviously involved.

Life is good for Jason Momoa. His latest series, Chief of War, just premiered (which is streaming on your Apple TV+ subscription ), and the Hawaiian native just turned 46. But we can’t forget his new relationship with his Sweet Girl co-star, Adria Arjona, and they look like a picture-perfect couple. If you want to know how photogenic the pair is, the Hit Man actress posted a birthday carousel of Instagram pics of her and her BF. Naturally you’ll find motorcycles making a cameo in them:

Look at them all smiles! A picture really can say a thousand words about how lucky in love Jason Momoa looks with Adria Arjona. Whether he’s holding her in his arms or they're merrily holding hands, these two are couples' goals.

While Jason Momoa has found love in Adria Arjona, his passion for motorcycles remains just as strong. Looking back at those IG photos, the lovely couple was shown to have taken a romantic motorcycle ride down the open road. If the Top Gun movies and Roman Holiday can make motorcycle outings look romantic, so can Momoa.

Even when the Fast X actor got into a motorcycle accident in 2022, his motorcycle obsession never died. As the two-wheeled vehicles have played a role in his friendship with Lenny Kravitz and spread his obsession onto actor Josh Brolin , it’s no surprise motorcycles would find their way into Jason Momoa’s new romance as well.

After Momoa’s marriage to Lisa Bonet deteriorated, the talented actor was trying to find love in new places. He was reportedly dating Eiza González after his split , but they apparently broke up with a source claiming, “they are in different life stages.” But as People’s insider put it, the two were allegedly not “very serious.” So maybe the Baywatch actor wasn’t in the right place at the time for a serious relationship. This time around, perhaps Adria Arjona could be the one.

Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona have been keeping their relationship private for the most part, but when they go public, you can’t help but gush. The pair looked like they had a lot of fun attending SNL’s 50th Anniversary and even made his scrunchie match his girlfriend’s dress when they were both at A Minecraft Movie’s premiere. Can they be any more adorable?

