Bill Murray Once Watched Gene Hackman Do ‘Like 25’ Royal Tenenbaum Takes ‘Where He Did It Perfectly With An Actor Who Kept Blowing It’
Bill Murray reveals Gene Hackman had a rough time on the set of The Royal Tenenbaums.
Following yesterday’s tragic loss of the great Gene Hackman, many who knew him (and even more who simply respected his work) have spoken out about the accomplished star. Now Bill Murray, who appeared with Hackman in Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums has lovingly remembered one of the actor’s final performances, which apparently was quite rough on the older star.
The Royal Tenenbaums was one of Gene Hackman’s final roles, but it was also one of Wes Anderson’s early films, the follow-up to his breakout hit Rushmore. Bill Murray, who appeared in both movies and knows Wes Anderson well, told the AP that Hackman wasn’t entirely sold on the young Anderson as a director. This lead to Murray having to run defense to protect his friend. Murray said…
But it seems that Anderson may not have been the only source of frustration for Gene Hackman. Murray says one scene in the movie required over two dozen takes. While Hackman, the consummate professional, did a perfect job every time, the other actor he was playing against kept screwing up. Murray continued…
Murray doesn’t reveal the actor, and it sounds like the setup for the sequence may have been a bit complex, not surprising considering Wes Anderson is known for a unique and precise style. It’s possible that the actor who kept making mistakes was less at fault if the shot was quite difficult. But it does show just how good Hackman was if he was able to nail the performance every time in what was otherwise a tough situation.
It seems that eventually, Hackman may have just gotten tired after doing the scene so many times. According to Murray, Hackman at one point gave a performance that was, while likely just fine, something less than he had been doing. On this take the other actor finally got it right, which angered the star even more…
It sounds like, in the end, Gene Hackman was happy with the final product. If nothing else, Hackman himself received great praise for his performance, which won him a Golden Globe among other accolades.
The circumstances surrounding Hackman's death are currently viewed as "suspicious" according to authorities. CinemaBlend will continue to follow the story.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
After Furiosa, Will More Mad Max Movies Follow? Here's The Latest From George Miller
I Finally Watched All The 2025 Oscar-Nominated Animated Films, And My Favorite Turned Out Not To Be The Wild Robot Or Flow