10 Billie Eilish Red Carpet Looks That Challenged Norms For Women’s Fashion

When it comes to celebrities stepping out for glitzy events on the red carpet, for those who are interested in fashion, there’s always some intrigue about what our favorite stars are going to turn up wearing. But, let’s be honest, there’s a certain fantastical, unattainable feeling that comes with glancing upon the red carpets of Hollywood’s resident hot people, such as Florence Pugh turning up for another fashion moment . Oftentimes, it’s ballgowns for days under those flashing lights.

But, I need to talk about how Billie Eilish is challenging what we’ve come to expect from what we might see from the red carpet with female looks, thanks to her innovative fashion moments over the years. Along with going for unconventional styles, she often speaks out about the trolling she receives, whether its for her baggy looks or for when she chooses to dress more feminine. Either way, it's clear she won't be boxed in! Here’s some of Eilish’s best ensembles from over the years that cemented her as a revolutionary in women’s red carpet fashion:

Billie Eilish Rocks A Prada Menswear Set For Billboard Awards Event

Back in 2019, when Billie Eilish had those neon green roots, the singer turned up to Billboard’s Women Of The Year event in an ensemble from Prada’s Spring 2020 Menswear Collection. She wore an oversized beige jacket with matching shorts, socks, shoes and shades. At the time, Eilish would regularly wear oversized clothing because the 19-year-old didn’t want to be sexualized by the public. Even though beige isn’t necessarily the most flattering color, somehow she found a way to stand out with the look.

Billie Eilish’s Matching Plaid Set With Bedazzled Headpiece For American Music Awards

The same year, Billie Eilish turned up to the American Music Awards in a matching plaid set paired with an embellished crystal netted hat from the Burberry Menswear Spring 2020 collection. Once again, the singer brought a completely unique energy to the red carpet by making an oversized masculine-skewing style completely her own.

Billie Eilish Sweeps The Grammys In A Sparkly Gucci Number

The “bad guy” singer won all four major categories at the 62nd Grammy Awards (the youngest to do so) by taking home Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year. While the artist could have gone off brand for the biggest night of her career at the time, she remained true to her own fashion sense with another oversized look from Gucci, which was really tied together by long green nail art that apparently took four hours to paint on.

Billie Goes To Her First Academy Awards In A White Chanel Ensemble

A couple of years before she and her brother, Finneas, wrote No Time To Die ’s Oscar-winning theme song together , Eilish attended her first Academy Awards in 2020 to perform that year’s in memoriam performance. Sure, at this point her big looks followed around the same formula, but there’s power in her subtly. The artist was completely distinct from the other ladies walking the red carpet, and looked a lot more comfy than 90 percent of them.

There’s, of course, nothing wrong with putting on a ballgown, but the singer/songwriter did a great job of disrupting the norm of the teen pop star by placing the focus away from her body and onto the work.

Billie Eilish Wears A Full Ball Gown To Get One Fashion Brand To Go Fur-Free

Eilish has long been an environmental activist, and took that passion to the red carpet in 2021 when she attended the Met Gala. After going viral for dyeing her hair blonde for her second album, Happier Than Ever, she made a rare appearance in a full ball gown for the red carpet. The peach Oscar De La Renta dress served as a statement by the singer because she would only work with the fashion brand if the designer stopped selling fur. She made it happen, and gave us a starstruck red carpet look to remember all at once.

The Singer Goes Goth For The 2022 Academy Awards

The talent once again opted for a rare appearance in a dress to walk the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars, where she and Finneas won their first Academy Award for No Time To Die’s theme song. Eilish stayed true to herself by going for a gothic ruffle-filled dress that allowed her to get away from showing her curves. When one social media post named her “worst dressed,” she took to TikTok to flip them off while on the toilet .

Billie Puts Her Own Spin On Barbiecore For The Barbie Premiere

During the Barbie press tour, much of the cast had a blast going full Barbiecore in promotion of the movie – especially Margot Robbie! When Eilish rolled up to the premiere over summer, she put her own Billie spin on the trend by going for a button-up pink shirt, a pink tie and some oversized tennis shoes that looks straight out of a cartoon.

Eilish Accessorizes A Pinstripe Suit With Grills For Academy Gala

Following Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” getting a viral reaction from the world after Barbie’s release, the singer attended tons of events in promotion for Greta Gerwig’s movie and her song’s many award nominations (and wins). Among them was this innovative look of the star rocking a sultry pinstripe suit with glasses, a headscarf and some silver grills. She once again showed literally no one is doing red carpet looks like her!

The Singer Takes Her Oversized Look To New Levels For The Golden Globes

Eilish is well known for oversized fashion, but she took that to new places for the 2024 Golden Globes, where she won Best Original Song for Barbie with her brother. It’s another simple and understated look for the red carpet, as far as red carpet looks go, but also completely Billie.

Billie Eilish Wins Her Second Oscar With Another Blazer Moment

And here’s one more from her latest Oscars win, which ended up to be one of the best moments of the night ! All and all, Eilish has never gone for the ordinary or the typical red carpet look, and it has challenged what we have come to expect from women’s fashion in Hollywood.

Through her unique sense of style, Billie Eilish communicates that women do not have to be sparkly, uncomfy or show a lot of skin if they want to look gorgeous and express themselves!