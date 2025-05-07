Brat Summer May Be 'Over,' But It Looks Like Nicole Kidman Is Still Celebrating

Last summer, Brat was everywhere. The color green peppered our daily life, and I played songs like “Von Dutch” on the regular. Plenty of celebrities got into the Charli XCX album too, including big names like Lorde, Matt Healy and more. A few weeks ago, though, Charli XCX touted the “end of Brat summer” prompting fans to speculate zaddy Pedro Pascal should be the fad of the summer season . I guess Nicole Kidman didn’t get that memo, because she celebrated Brat summer once again this week.

To defend her a little bit, while Charli XCX has been trying to pass along the Brat summer tour through these last few weeks of her tour, the Brat tour in New York did not actually wrap until May the 4th. (A date she had to share with Star Wars fans –and William Shatner .) In addition while the New York dates wrapped the US version of the tour, the tour itself will be running through August of 2025 in Helsinki.

The singer’s final US dates were all at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, featuring four nights of star-studded performances. Oh yeah, and they all sold out. Nicole Kidman herself confirmed she was in attendance with a fun Instagram Stories post, and I’m a little green with envy that she got to be there for the wrap up on these iconic shows.

Along with Kidman, we know Dua Lipa, Callum Turner, Zoë Kravitz, Jeremy Allen White and even Blackpink’s Rosé were in attendance at the final stop on the tour, as the latter also went viral for being the “Apple” girl at the show. Previous nights at the Barclays Center had seen Jenna Ortega, Clairo and more also step out for a show.

Brat summer has been going viral for what feels like forever. Regardless, a few weeks ago, Charli XCX had announced at one of her shows that it was the end of “Brat” summer with a giant screen touting the words: “Maybe it’s time for a different kind of summer?”

The singer is going to be keeping busy though. Next up she has signed on for an upcoming A24 movie opposite director Takashi Miike (who we should known has previously made our list of the Best Horror Movies Ever with his 1999 movie Audition). He'll be teaming up with Charli XCX for a movie called The Moment which the star is also producing through her label Studio365.

It's unclear when the project will film and worth noting the singer should be branching more into acting coming up. We'll keep you post as Brat summer not-so-quietly keeps chugging along to its end.