Brat Summer May Be 'Over,' But It Looks Like Nicole Kidman Is Still Celebrating

News
By published

It's OK if you just admit you're jealous of Kidman.

Nicole Kidman in a blue dress dancing in The Perfect Couple&#039;s opening theme with her eyes slightly closed.
(Image credit: Netflix)

Last summer, Brat was everywhere. The color green peppered our daily life, and I played songs like “Von Dutch” on the regular. Plenty of celebrities got into the Charli XCX album too, including big names like Lorde, Matt Healy and more. A few weeks ago, though, Charli XCX touted the “end of Brat summer” prompting fans to speculate zaddy Pedro Pascal should be the fad of the summer season. I guess Nicole Kidman didn’t get that memo, because she celebrated Brat summer once again this week.

To defend her a little bit, while Charli XCX has been trying to pass along the Brat summer tour through these last few weeks of her tour, the Brat tour in New York did not actually wrap until May the 4th. (A date she had to share with Star Wars fans –and William Shatner.) In addition while the New York dates wrapped the US version of the tour, the tour itself will be running through August of 2025 in Helsinki.

The singer’s final US dates were all at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, featuring four nights of star-studded performances. Oh yeah, and they all sold out. Nicole Kidman herself confirmed she was in attendance with a fun Instagram Stories post, and I’m a little green with envy that she got to be there for the wrap up on these iconic shows.

Nicole Kidman by the green Brat Wall at the final Charli XCX New York Shows

(Image credit: Nicole Kidman)

Along with Kidman, we know Dua Lipa, Callum Turner, Zoë Kravitz, Jeremy Allen White and even Blackpink’s Rosé were in attendance at the final stop on the tour, as the latter also went viral for being the “Apple” girl at the show. Previous nights at the Barclays Center had seen Jenna Ortega, Clairo and more also step out for a show.

Brat summer has been going viral for what feels like forever. Regardless, a few weeks ago, Charli XCX had announced at one of her shows that it was the end of “Brat” summer with a giant screen touting the words: “Maybe it’s time for a different kind of summer?”

The singer is going to be keeping busy though. Next up she has signed on for an upcoming A24 movie opposite director Takashi Miike (who we should known has previously made our list of the Best Horror Movies Ever with his 1999 movie Audition). He'll be teaming up with Charli XCX for a movie called The Moment which the star is also producing through her label Studio365.

It's unclear when the project will film and worth noting the singer should be branching more into acting coming up. We'll keep you post as Brat summer not-so-quietly keeps chugging along to its end.

TOPICS
Jessica Rawden
Jessica Rawden
Managing Editor

Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news

The Internet Just Reminded Me Of That Time JLo Was Using The Bathroom While Katy Perry Put On A Hamburger Costume, And You Can't Make This Met Gala Moment Up

Amy Poehler Is Reuniting With Parks And Recreation’s Co-Creator For A New Show, And We’re Definitely Not In Pawnee Anymore

The Internet Just Reminded Me Of That Time JLo Was Using The Bathroom While Katy Perry Put On A Hamburger Costume, And You Can't Make This Met Gala Moment Up
See more latest
Most Popular
From left to right: Jennifer Lopez in the This Is Me...Now: A Love Story trailer and Katy Perry, dressed as a hamburger in Taylor Swift&#039;s &quot;You Need To Calm Down&quot; music video.
The Internet Just Reminded Me Of That Time JLo Was Using The Bathroom While Katy Perry Put On A Hamburger Costume, And You Can't Make This Met Gala Moment Up
Nathan Fillion and Pete Davidson smiling at each other on The Rookie
I'm Missing Pete Davidson's Character On The Rookie, And The Creator Just Gave An Update On His Potential Return
Sporting a short pixie cut and superhero attire, Florence Pugh projects a fierce presence in Marvel&#039;s *Thunderbolts*.
Florence Pugh Just Told A Story About Filming Thunderbolts* By A Scorpions Nest That Is Not For The Faint Of Heart (Me, It's Not For Me)
Amy Poehler in Parks and Recreation
Amy Poehler Is Reuniting With Parks And Recreation’s Co-Creator For A New Show, And We’re Definitely Not In Pawnee Anymore
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green at the 2013 Golden Globes
'I Think It Became Overwhelming For Her.' Brian Austin Green Gets Candid About Why Megan Fox Left Their Marriage, And It Had To Do With Her Meeting Him At 18
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Kylie Jenner attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
I Just Found Out Kylie Jenner Literally Taped Her Feet Into Shoes For The Met Gala, And I Have No Words
Dardevil (Cox) chokes Muse, who&#039;s strung up behind him.
Daredevil: Born Again's Charlie Cox Reveals Why He's 'Really Excited' About Season 2 Compared To Past Seasons: 'Almost Like A Chess Game'
From left to right: a side-by-side of David Beckham looking serious and Victoria Beckham talking to the camera in the documentary Beckham.
‘Why Do Famous People Move Out To The Country?’ The Beckhams Have Been Clashing With Neighbors, But Just Landed A Barn-Based Victory
Erika Christensen in Will Trent.
Will Trent Delivered A Huge Twist With Its New Cast Member, And Erika Christensen Explained Why Filming That Was The 'Biggest, Scariest Day'
Red Guardian, Ghost, Bucky Barnes, Yelena and U.S. Agent in an elevator in Thunderbolts*
I Can’t Get Enough Of This Video Of David Harbour Using ‘Snapped’ And Not ‘Blipped’ To Discuss Thanos (And The Rest Of The New Avengers Cast Is So Confused)