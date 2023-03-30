Bonnie Wright's Wedding Dress Was Totally See-Through When She Tried It On, But The Harry Potter Star Didn't Stick With The Sheer Trend

From rocking a truly one-of-a-kind piece to knowing you are putting on clothes that have a story to the sustainable nature of thrifted and vintage pieces, there are so many amazing benefits to wearing vintage clothing. However, sometimes the clothes come with surprises, like a missing underdress. This was Bonnie Wright’s case, as she decided to wear a 100-year-old vintage dress for her wedding. There was no underdress included, making the dress see-through, and rather than sticking with one of this year’s biggest trends, she found the perfect underdress to go with the ensemble.

Wright decided to wear a vintage dress for her wedding, and she ended up deciding on a 100-year-old piece that she found in Los Angeles at a vintage bridal salon, wrote Brides.com . However, with vintage clothing comes surprises, and for the Harry Potter cast member that came when she found out the dress didn’t have an underdress, making it sheer. Rather than having a fashion moment like Florence Pugh did in her seer Valentino gown , the actress decided to find an underdress, like what the original gown had. She said:

The dress didn't have the original underdress with it as it had likely perished — it being 100 years old. So when I was first trying it on, it was completely see-through. It was quite funny having to imagine the underdress we would end up making for it.

It seems like Wright found the perfect dress almost immediately, even though it didn’t have an underdress. She explained to the publication that she only took two visits to the vintage shop before she found the perfect dress. While rocking it without an underdress would have been trendy, and now doubt gorgeous, the actress decided to find the perfect slip to complete the look. Once the decision was made, she completed the ensemble with a pair of Prada heels she already owned, a vintage hairpiece and beautiful dangly earrings.

While vintage clothing comes with some challenges, like making a new underdress, the risk is almost always worth the reward. Wright explained that she really wanted to wear a vintage dress, and rock a piece of clothing that had already lived a life before she wore it, she said:

I knew I wanted to wear a vintage dress. There are so many beautiful dresses already out in the world full of character and story.

Along with the aesthetic energy that comes with wearing vintage clothing, it’s also sustainable. Bonnie Wright and her husband Andrew Lococo wanted to make their ceremony as eco-friendly as possible. They held the ceremony at The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano, California, and they used sustainable materials rather than single-use materials during the reception.