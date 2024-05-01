Exclusive Star Wars: Tales Of The Empire Clip Shows The Clone Wars’ Barriss Offee Meeting With A Familiar Inquisitor

At the end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 5, Ahsoka Tano left the Jedi Order after being framed for a terrorist bombing on Coruscant, which was actually carried out by her friend and fellow Jedi Barriss Offee. While we’ve since reunited with Ahsoka in other projects, most recently her own live-action Disney+ show (which is returning for Season 2), the fate of Barriss has been left unanswered, but that will soon change. The character, reprised by Meredith Salenger, is being highlighted in Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, the upcoming Star Wars TV show arriving to Disney+ subscribers later this week, and CinemaBlend has an exclusive clip of Barriss learning about Order 66 from someone who should look familiar to fans of The Inquisitors.

Just like how Tales of the Jedi dedicated three episodes each to showing untold chapters of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku’s lives, Tales of the Empire will focus on Barriss Offee and Morgan Elsbeth, the latter of whom was seen serving Thrawn in The Mandalorian Season 2 and Ahsoka Season 1. Regarding Barriss, the clips starts with her asleep in her prison cell, as she received a life sentence for crimes against the Republic after the Clone Wars episode “The Wrong Jedi.” On an especially stormy day, she’s visited by someone she knows called Lyn, but hardcore Star Wars fans will know her better as Fourth Sister, who was introduced to the canon in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Lyn, voiced in this show by Rya Kihlstedt, notes how during her trial, Barriss Offee accused the Jedi of murder and treason, and she was “right after all” because they “tried to assassinate Chancellor Palpatine.” Of course, anyone who’s watched the Star Wars movies in order knows the full story of what actually went down in Revenge of the Sith, but as far as Barriss is concerned, Lyn intends to use this “betrayal” to present her with an opportunity. The clip ends before we learn what it is, but if you’ve seen the Tales of the Empire trailer, you know that Barriss will train to become an Inquisitor.

Barriss will train under Jason Isaacs’ The Grand Inquisitor, who was Star Wars Rebels Season 1’s main antagonist and served as a supporting villain in Obi-Wan Kenobi, where he was played by Rupert Friend. Ironically, it was Barriss who set Grand Inquisitor on this path, as he was originally a Jedi Temple Guard who was present in her trial and was swayed by her comments about becoming disillusioned by the Jedi Order. Now he’ll give her the chance to aid in hunting down Jedi who survived Order 66, though whether or not she’ll actually join the Inquisitorious remains to be seen.

All six episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire premiere Saturday, May 4 on Disney+. After that, the next Star Wars TV show on deck is The Acolyte, which is set during the High Republic era and will drop its first two episodes on Tuesday, June 4.