See Ryan Gosling And Mikey Day Reprise Their Beavis And Butt-Head Roles Following Viral SNL Sketch

Here are a handful of things I didn’t have on my Bingo card for 2024: MTV staples Beavis and Butt-Head making a return to the pop culture conversation ; Barbie sensation Ryan Gosling being the reason that Beavis and Butt-Head returned to popularity, and; Gosling dressing like Beavis alongside Saturday Night Live cast member Mikey Day’s Butt-Head on the red carpet for the premiere of the upcoming 2024 blockbuster The Fall Guy. But that’s exactly what happened during the recent premiere of David Leitch’s well-received action thriller, which won over crowds in Austin for SXSW and is preparing to kick off the summer season this Friday.

After taking a trip down the red carpet alongside The Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling apparently returned to the top of the promotional walk and changed his appearance so that he’d look like the guy who looks like Beavis, made famous on a recent Saturday Night Live sketch . Gosling and Day stopped for photos and looked like this:

(Image credit: (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic))

The randomness of the sketch continues to draw laughs . In the skit, Gosling and Day’s characters are not playing Beavis and Butt-Head, the celebrated culture commentators who think most things are stupid. They, instead, play people attending an A.I. summit who are mistaken for Beavis and Butt-Head, though they don’t see the similarities.

If you somehow missed the skit on SNL, it played like this:

Ryan Gosling’s ability to make fun of himself is a big part of the reason why he’s considered one of the industry’s moist charming movie stars. Whether its his penchant for appearing in “Hey girl” memes, or his viral Papyrus sketch that fueled a long-running Avatar joke , Gosling can aim his sharp sense of humor directly at his own traits. I can’t imagine may other A-listers who’d show up at the premiere of their latest blockbuster dressed as Beavis. Gosling’s built different, and we love him for it.

Never fear, though. The star also took the time to walk the carpet and look every bit the movie sensation that he is. He and Emily Blunt continue to shine during this entire publicity run:

(Image credit: (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic))

And now it’s time for you guys to see the movie. Reactions to the movie have been strong, so fans should make sure they have their tickets ready to go before the movie opens on May 3. This is a high-powered stunt comedy that sends tons of love to the concept of moviemaking, and features two illustrious movie stars trading on the on-screen chemistry they spark all picture long. It’s a guaranteed good night at the theater, so be sure to check it out.