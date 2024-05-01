Fallout's Walton Goggins Hilariously Tells The Story Behind The Time His Ghoul Makeup 'Scared The S---t Out Of' Him

Following Fallout's release on the 2024 TV schedule , I think there are a lot of people seeing this world for the first time and thinking about how the Ghoul “really freaked” them out. I know I was certainly thinking that. It turns out, Walton Goggins, the guy behind the cool and terrifying outlaw, also hilariously scared himself while in full makeup as his character, and the story behind it is the best.

While chatting about his video game adaptation that recently premiered on Amazon Prime, Goggins got into detail about his character’s look and how it affected his signature Southern drawl with CinemaBlend. Over at IGN , he talked about the Ghoul’s makeup and what it was like to wear it throughout filming. While they were shooting in Namibia, South Africa, he explained that there was one day when he was really exhausted and took a nap in full Ghoul mode. This led to him scaring himself when he woke up, as he hilariously explained:

There was one time when we were in Namibia, man, I was so exhausted, and I had this stuff on, and it was these little trailers, whatever they had in Namibia. And I woke up from this very strange nap, and I happened to be sleeping in front of this mirror, and I woke up I was like 'Oh my god! Goddamn!' Like it really freaked me out. I scared the shit out of myself is what I'm saying.

Just by watching Fallout, I got the sense that it was no joke to film. So much of it looks practical, and all the characters’ looks are detailed and masterful. Walton Goggins’ character is a great example of that. The Ghoul is always out in the sand moving from one place to the next, stealing body parts and taking names as a big bad outlaw. It's understandable that filming something like that is exhausting, and considering the dark and wild subject matter of the show it might cause “very strange” naps.

I can safely say, that what happened to him would have “scared the shit out of” me too. Waking up with a full face of prosthetics, while hilarious in hindsight, sounds terrifying, especially when they make you unrecognizable. You can barely tell it’s the Justified star under all that Ghoul makeup, as you can see in the side-by-side comparison in the TikTok below. So, I understand why he “freaked” himself out when he woke up in front of a mirror.

In a way, I guess you could say that Walton Goggins got a taste of the Ghoul’s medicine through this, which makes it even funnier. The character in Fallout is truly brutal and terrifying in the best ways, and it’s in part because of how committed they were to transforming the actor into this dystopian being who is possibly the biggest villain he’s played in his career.

Fallout is quickly becoming one of Amazon’s best original shows , and it’s because of stories like this. The Righteous Gemstones star and the team on that show were devoted to bringing the world of the video game to life, and it’s through watching the episodes and hearing funny BTS stories like this that we’re able to see all of that hard work pay off.

To go back and see Walton Goggins scare lots of people, but not himself, as the Ghoul, you can stream Fallout with an Amazon Prime subscription . Also, make sure you stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more updates on Season 2 now that it’s been renewed and more entertaining BTS stories like this.