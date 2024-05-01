DeWanda Wise Cleared The Air Over MCU Exit After Comments About Marvel Productions Being A 'Personal Nightmare'

There is a long list of actors who almost played major superhero roles ; one such actor is She Gotta Have It's DeWanda Wise. Landing a role in a superhero blockbuster like Captain Marvel is a dream for many actors, but having to leave such a project can be deeply disappointing. This was the reality for Wise, who was initially cast as the best friend of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, Maria Rambeau–a role that eventually went to Lashana Lynch. Recently, DeWanda Wise cleared the air over her departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, specifically citing her previous comments about the production being a “personal nightmare.”

Initially, it was reported the Jurassic World: Dominion star had stepped away from the MCU in 2018 due to her commitment to Netflix after the Season 2 renewal of She’s Gotta Have It . However, more recently, some singled out a previous quote from Wise, who was doing press for her horror movie Imaginary, where she told Collider’s Perri Nemiroff :

When I almost did Captain Marvel, there was a crew member, because I was going down the process, and they said to me, ‘Yeah, you know how it is, these movies, you hit your mark, you say your line, you go home’ ... I heard that and I was like, ‘That is my own personal nightmare. That sounds crazy and terrible to me.’

This off-the-cuff response reignited the discourse around Wise's exit, but the actress said her comments were misconstrued.

The ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Star Clears The Air

More recently, in an exclusive interview with The Direct , Wise clarified her comments regarding her high-profile exit. She explained:

No, but that was a funny headline. I had to exit because it conflicted with Season 2 of 'She's Gotta Have It.' It was just both of those things were true at one time. You know what I mean? It was like, can—That was always my question. You know, the concern about acting in blockbusters is not exclusive to Marvel. It's acting in blockbusters…

Despite her decision to exit, the actress remains open to roles in big productions and upcoming superhero movies , particularly if they offer significant depth and challenge. She expressed admiration for certain performances within the MCU that have inspired her to reconsider roles in blockbuster action movies citing Hugh Jackman and more.

I think about some of the greatest performances. I think about [how] Robert Downey Jr. is extraordinary. Like he's extraordinary in those series. Hugh Jackman in Logan. Hugh Jackman in Logan is literally what made me want to veer into action. I was like, 'Oh, if you can? Well, if we're doing that then maybe I will stop doing these indie movies and see what you guys are doing over here.' So yeah, no, it wasn't that at all.

She makes some solid points. It's hard to argue Downey Jr. and Jackman's performances in some of the Marvel outings aren't incredible, not only for comic book movies but cinema in general.

Could DeWanda Wise Have a Future Role in the MCU?

DeWanda Wise might not be slated for any upcoming Marvel movies , but she is open to coming back. She's particularly interested in one iconic role that could align perfectly with her artistic vision. Despite her earlier exit from Captain Marvel, her enthusiasm for joining the MCU hasn't waned. In fact, in a March 2024 interview with The Movie Dweeb (via Comicbookmovie.com ), Wise expressed her desire to play Storm, the X-Men's Weather Witch, stating:

[Storm] is the only Marvel character I'm interested in... it's the only Marvel character I've ever been interested in. I think we're going to single-handedly make that happen, and I thank you for that.

This is casting news I'm eager to see materialize. With the X-Men poised to make their grand entrance into the MCU alongside Deadpool and Wolverine in Deadpool 3, anything is possible. Ultimately, it may have been for the best that DeWanda Wise didn't play Maria Rambeau, as this leaves her future in the MCU wide open.