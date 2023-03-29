See Harry Potter Star Bonnie Wright’s Lovely Dress From Her Wedding On A California Farm

Bonnie Wright is best known for her memorable performance as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films, and many still hold a place in their hearts for her today. Fans practically watched her grow up and saw her character fell in love with Harry in the magical wizard saga. Of course, Wright is an adult now, and she just took a major and incredibly exciting step. This past week, the beloved actress got married in California, and she sported a stunning wedding dress that you can see for yourself.

The photos from the wedding, which Brides published to Instagram, looked absolutely exquisite. The couple chose dainty flower decorations and a vibrate, springtime color palette. The real star of the show was Bonnie Wright’s dress, however, which was a 100-year-old classic outfit from a vintage bridal salon. It flatters her incredibly well, and the chiffon accents on the bottom and the shoulders really exemplify her unique style. You can see the gorgeous photos from the special day below:

The couple made a lot of eco-friendly choices for their ceremony, as they intended to make the event as environmentally conscious as possible. This tracks because, Bonnie Wright dedicated herself to environmental work after wrapping the Harry Potter films and is an ambassador for Greenpeace and Lumos charities. The two had the wedding at The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano, California. Also, her new husband, Andrew Lococo, wore Prada for the big day and looked quite dapper. The newlyweds look over the moon for one another and are surely so happy to be starting a new adventure together.

Many stars like the 32-year-old have been choosing to wear wedding garments that are vintage or pre-owned lately. Jennifer Lopez wore a dress from an old movie when she married Ben Affleck in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Emma Stone even re-wore her marital gown on the Met Gala red carpet last year. Maybe the Ginny Weasley actress will find a way to repurpose her dress in the future.

She isn’t the only Harry Potter alum making big changes in personal life, either. This week, it was announced that Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first child with his longtime girlfriend, Erin Darke. Rupert Grint also had his first kid back in 2020. The young students from Hogwarts are definitely all grown up now and starting new chapters of their lives. However, they still remain close and, if that HBO reunion special proved anything, it's that they'll always have each other's backs. I imagine they sent Bonnie Wright love in celebration of her big day, and she totally deserves it.

You can catch Bonnie Wright in all of the Potter films, which are streaming now with a Peacock subscription. Fans can also learn about what the OG Harry Potter cast is doing now, for the latest on stars like Wright.