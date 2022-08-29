Florence Pugh Weighs In On Wearing That Sheer Pink Dress That Seemingly Made So Many People Mad

Florence Pugh has been making headlines for her upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling in recent weeks, but she also nearly broke the Internet when she debuted a sheer pink Valentino number at a fashion show in Rome a few weeks ago. That sheer number was all about “free[ing] the fucking nipple” as the actress herself put it. She’s weighing in on people’s reactions, now, noting that what made people upset was how comfortable she was in the dress.

So comfortable, in fact, that Pugh showed off the look on her Instagram page in a post that joked “technically they’re covered?” It was that post that helped the Valentino show to go viral and drew opinions from plenty of commenters online.

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Pugh was happy with the look. She was also relaxed wearing the look, but she told Harper’s Bazaar that she thinks her comfort was exactly why the dress seemed to stress people out so much.

I was comfortable with my small breasts. And showing them like that—it aggravated [people] that I was comfortable.

In the profile, the actress shared the reactions people seemingly had. She’d previously said she knew the dress would grab attention and would draw “commentary” in her Instagram post related to the matter, but noted it was “alarming” when people responded how they did online.

It was just alarming, how perturbed they were. They were so angry that I was confident, and they wanted to let me know that they would never wank over me. Well, don’t.

To be fair, the initial sheer dress post did inspire a lot of positive comments as well. She-Hulk’s Jameela Jamil called Florence Pugh the “most perfect human alive.” Model and Trans activist Maxim Magnus said “She IS beauty and she IS grace” Harris Reed – known for putting Harry Styles in a skirt for that now-infamous cover – also commented, “My queer little heart can not handle this.”

Jessica Chastain famously defended Pugh's sheer dress, as well.

But if you look at the comments on the post even below those nice ones, you’ll see commenters calling the look “trash” or disagreeing in other ways with those assessments. One commenter even called out Jamil for allegedly hating on the Kardashians but praising Pugh for her own cutting edge fashion look. So, if you dig in a little, it’s easy to see how the Don’t Worry Darling star felt the need to respond in a second post that blew the conversation up in an even bigger way.