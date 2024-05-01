Quiet On Set Docuseries Now Facing Lawsuit From Former Nickelodeon Creator Dan Schneider
Its impact keeps growing.
Ahead of Quiet on Set's debut on Investigation Discovery, the docuseries seemed primed to shake up the industry in a big way, and it's since been labeled by some as a #MeToo moment for child actors. But others have been less positive about its impact, as well as the tactics employed by the creators. Nickelodeon's former go-to live-action creator Dan Schneider, who previously apologized in the aftermath of Quiet on Set's release, is suing the team behind the series for defamation.
Specifically, the lawsuit filed by Dan Schneider's lawyers names the defendants as Warner Brothers Discovery, Sony TV, Maxine Productions, and producers Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz. Schneider's years at Nickelodeon made up the bulk of Quiet on Set's subject matter, as it was inspired by viral supercut videos of moments from teen series he created — such as Ariana Grande's Sam & Cat and the star-producing sketch show All That — that were perceived to be perverse and/or harmful in nature. (The Amanda Show character Penelope Taynt was also an inspiration for the producers.)
The lawsuit points to the fact that while Schneider worked with multiple convicted sex offenders, with one of their victims revealed by Quiet on Set to be Drake Bell, that does not mean Schneider himself should be equated with them. As it says in the suit (via Variety):
Dan Schneider shared a personal statement with Variety as well, which first addressed why he chose to release an apology statement at the time that he did, iterating that the incidents in question happened "decades ago." He then continued, saying:
Schneider went on to say he has "no objection" to those who want to call him out for being a bad boss, but says the problem here is that the docuseries misled "millions of people" to believe that he's a child predator himself. He ended by saying he owed it to himself and others to "set the record straight."
While this is the first lawsuit to be filed against Quiet on Set, the project has come under more scrutiny in the weeks after its release. Not only for the possibly exploitative ways the series enticed viewers through others' traumatic experiences, but also for allegedly duping certain interviewees like Raquel Lee Bolleau into thinking they were taking part in a different kind of series. Double Dare vet Marc Summers claimed he was ambushed, and that he walked out of the interview after the aforementioned videos were suddenly in his face, since he was led to believe he'd be speaking more positively about his history with Nickelodeon.
Quiet on Set is currently still available to stream with a Max subscription.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.