Netflix's Fear Street: Prom Queen Is Now Filming, And I'm Freaking Out Over The New Info

While we’re still in the first half of Netflix's 2024 movie and TV lineup , it’s never too early to look into the future. That is especially true when something like the fourth Fear Street film, Prom Queen, is finally on the blood-speckled horizon. Some new information came to light regarding the series’ first outright adaptation of a F.S. book, and I can’t stop freaking out about it.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Ariana Greenblatt Has Joined Fear Street: Prom Queen’s Killer Cast

What we knew about Fear Street 4 is that it already had a stacked roster of talent comprising rising stars and established character actors. But now, thanks to a first look at the movie’s production being shared on social media, we now know that Ariana Greenblatt is part of the cast for Fear Street: Prom Queen.

A veteran of both Barbie and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ms. Greenblatt is an exciting new addition, and it means her 2024 will be even more exciting itself, as we'll also finally be seeing her as part of the cast to Eli Roth's Borderlands.

As you can see below, the cast and crew assembled are hard at work, making some bloody Fear Street memories to share with the rest of us:

FEAR STREET: PROM QUEEN IS NOW IN PRODUCTION 🩸 Welcome to Shadyside High. We're gonna have a killer time. pic.twitter.com/jDl0zRa2CHApril 30, 2024

If you’ll permit me a moment of feeling old here, I’m a bit knocked back by the fact that Chris Klein is now playing a teacher/administrator at Fear Street’s Shadyside High. It feels like only yesterday we were seeing him in movies like Election and part of ensembles such as the American Pie cast .

The actor still clearly looks fantastic, and he’s in good company with the likes of Lili Taylor and Katherine Waterston. There's a lot of new faces heading into this famed teen horror staple of many bookshelves throughout the '90s. However, that doesn't mean we're being thrown into a totally alien world, as the previous films laid out some major lore for Fear Street's cinematic incarnation.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Fear Street: Prom Queen Fits Into An Interesting Place In The Series’ Timeline

One of the most exciting potentials that the first trilogy of Fear Street movies introduced was the fact that there were so many stories open to being told throughout the tortured history of Shadyside. Director Leigh Janiak’s terrifying tentpoles laid out a basic track for what sort of gaps could be filled in, and the setting of Fear Street: Prom Queen only proves that the powers that be are aware of that fact. We're headed to 1988 for this one.

It looks like we’re back to the anthology approach that R.L. Stine’s series of books operated on for most of its entries. So we won't be getting the same tightly woven experience that the previous three Netflix films delivered. That's just the nature of this beast, as some stories are compelling as one-offs, and others are are better fit for multi-installment epics. Even with that in mind, I still wish they'd change the title back to Fear Street '88: Prom Queen, if only to easily let people know where this fits in from the start.

With that being said, Shadyside is a small town with big legends; and Prom Queen is firmly wedged in-between the 1978 and 1994 installments. At the very least, there’s room for a mention of Fear Street: Part 2’s harrowing ending to the Camp Nightwing massacre, and maybe even some talk of Sarah Fier’s curse spanning back to the 1666 based story shown in Fear Street: Part 3.