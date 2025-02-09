Dog Man Wins The Weekend Box Office Again As Hollywood Loses The Audience Attention War With The Super Bowl

As far as entertainment is concerned, Hollywood definitely didn't have the spotlight shining on it this past weekend. In the last few days, the big focus has been the Super Bowl, as football fans and non-football fans alike have planned get togethers to watch the big game... and that has meant that people aren't making excursions to movie theaters. That is clearly illustrated in the box office results from the last three days, as ticket sales took a nosedive across the board and new releases failed to inspire much interest.

After making a sizable splash last weekend, Peter Hastings' Dog Man is the number one movie domestically... but its numbers aren't exactly super impressive, making everything else look even worse. Check out the full Top 10 below and join me after for analysis.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Animation)

Swipe to scroll horizontally TITLE WEEKEND GROSS DOMESTIC GROSS LW THTRS 1. Dog Man $13,700,000 $54,102,000 1 3,887 2. Heart Eyes* $8,500,000 $8,500,000 N/A 3,102 3. Love Hurts* $5,800,000 $5,800,000 N/A 3,055 4. Mufasa: The Lion King $3,924,000 $235,206,192 3 2,945 5. Companion $3,020,000 $15,487,000 2 3,285 6. One Of Them Days $3,000,000 $39,372,000 4 2,051 7. Becoming Led Zeppelin* $2,685,000 $2,685,000 N/A 369 8. Flight Risk $2,600,000 $25,198,993 5 2,740 9. Sonic The Hedgehog 3 $1,750,000 $233,094,000 6 2,061 10. Moana 2 $1,544,000 $456,118,310 7 1,785

Dog Man Wins The Box Office Again, But Takes A Hard Weekend-To-Weekend Fall

While getting modestly strong reviews and arriving at a time when family films are doing well, Dog Man got off to a hot start at the box office last weekend, having the best start for a 2025 release so far and bringing in $36 million. Unfortunately for the animated feature, things didn't go nearly as well in its second Friday-to-Sunday. The movie was able to hold on to its position at the top of the domestic charts, but it saw profits drop 62 percent compared to its debut.

According to The Numbers, Dog Man only brought in $13.7 million in the last three days. The DreamWorks Animation film has now made $54.1 million to date in the United States and Canada, and considering that it cost $40 million to make before publicity and advertising (per Deadline), it's not yet in the most comfortable place financially speaking. In foreign markets, it has made $11.9 million to date, bringing its worldwide box office total to $66 million.

In the search for silver linings, it's noteworthy that the feature is still doing better than the last Dav Pilkey adaptation: David Soren's Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. By day 10 of being in theaters domestically, the 2017 movie was sitting at $44.4 million (though its ticket sales only dropped 49 percent in its second weekend).

(Image credit: Universal)

Where comparisons get less friendly is when you look at how the movie is doing compared to Mike Mitchell's Kung Fu Panda 4 and Chris Sanders' The Wild Robot – the two successful DreamWorks Animation films that came out last year. The former obviously had the advantage being part of a beloved franchise and was sitting at nearly $108 million domestically by the end of its second weekend, but the latter was sitting at $64.2 million in the fall after its tenth day in theaters.

It's unlikely things will improve for Dog Man in the rest of February. The movie will not only be competing with the broad appeal of the Marvel Cinematic Universe next weekend with the arrival of Julius Onah's Captain America: Brave New World, but audiences too young for the MCU will be able to go see Dougal Wilson's Paddington In Peru. In short, it would seem that the new release's hottest theatrical window is closed.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Heart Eyes And Love Hurts Fail To Make An Impression At The Box Office

You know what's even worse than a number one movie with rough box office numbers? The fact that there are nine other titles in the top 10 that managed to make even less. On top of Dog Man taking a sizable drop in its second weekend, it was the only feature that managed to earn eight figures – and that includes a pair of new wide releases in Josh Reuben's Heart Eyes and Jonathan Eusebio's Love Hurts.

While Captain America: Brave New World is occupying Valentine's Day weekend proper, the two romance-themed genre releases tried to get in ahead of the blockbuster by arriving a week before the holiday, but the strategy didn't really work out. Neither the horror feature nor the action movie managed to stir up enough buzz to make much of a splash at the weekend box office.

Of the two titles, Heart Eyes came out on top by making a reported $8.5 million, meaning it go off to a slower start than Drew Hancock's horror feature Companion from last week (which made $9.3 million). Fortunately, what the two titles have in common is that they both were made with modest budgets – Variety reporting that it cost $18 million. It's not ultimately going to be viewed as a massive hit, making it unclear if it will end up getting a sequel as is tradition in the slasher subgenre, but it will probably end up in the black by the time its theatrical run is complete.

Love Hurts was made with the same reported budget as Heart Eyes, but it only made $5.8 million, and it's future doesn't seem quite as bright as its direct competition. The action film sports two Academy Award winning stars in its cast (namely Ke Huy Quan and Ariana DeBose), but critics haven't been too kind to it – specifically pointing at the fact that its too familiar in its "ordinary guy turns out to be an elite ass-kicker plotting."

Like Dog Man, neither of these titles is in a strong position to showcase legs in the rest of February (even though Heart Eyes did get a fair amount of love from critics and has positive buzz going for it). The aforementioned new Marvel movie is certainly going to outshine Love Hurts in the weeks ahead, and there is going to be a new opportunity for blood and guts on the big screen when Osgood Perkins' upcoming Stephen King adaptation The Monkey arrives in theaters on February 21 (and you can read my four-star review to get hyped!).

Was this a bad weekend for the box office? Absolutely. But there are exciting times ahead. Be sure to check back here on CinemaBlend next Sunday to see how everything pans out with Captain America: Brave New World and Paddington In Peru, and to start planning all of your own upcoming cinematic adventures, check out our 2025 Movie Release Calendar.