Critics Have Seen Dog Man, And They’re Calling The Adaptation A ‘Mess’ But With ‘Genuine Levels Of Emotion’

As a parent, I can tell you it’s always nice to have a kid-friendly option at the movie theater to keep us busy on a cold or rainy or lazy day, and the 2025 movie calendar is teeming with some quality options. With the wild premise of a police officer and his dog being fused together to create a crime-fighting hybrid after an accident, the Dog Man movie is set to hit the big screen on January 31. Critics have had the opportunity to see the animated flick, and it sounds like the kids, at least, are in for a good (if chaotic) experience.

Dog Man is adapted from the popular book series by Dav Pilkey and sees the titular officer trying to protect and serve his community, particularly against the schemes of Petey, the “world’s most evilest cat” (voiced by Pete Davidson in what he says is the “best arc” of his career). In CinemaBlend’s review of Dog Man , Eric Eisenberg says this one’s more for the kids than their parents, but there’s nothing wrong with that. He rates it 3 stars out of 5, writing:

Save for its big ending, which does add some emotion and message into the mix, Dog Man is a wholly unserious film, but it’s also earnest and consistent in its ridiculousness. It’s not a font of wit or cleverness, and it principally functions on animal/police tropes for its humor, but it subverts those flaws with a diverting innocence. Its greatest quality is that it fully commits to its silliness, but it’s a silliness that feels exclusively for kids.

Mary Kassel of ScreenRant agrees with the above, adding that some parents may find the ending unsettling, and while Kassel agrees kids’ movies can be nuanced, this flick struggles between themes that are “shockingly dark at times” and its silly, immature humor. Also, the number of plots and story threads is “absurd,” the critic writes, saying:

Dog Man is trying to tackle too many themes and morals at once, creating a mess instead of a cohesive and accessible lesson. Even though the movie supplies the expected beat of the final battle and sees the villains learn the error of their ways, the narrative ends with a whimper, not a howl. Slowly petering out while making sure to pave the way for a sequel, Dog Man's ending goes on for a little too long and doesn't get a handle on its pacing. It's painfully reflective of the problems that haunt every moment of the film.

With the titular character having the head of a dog, and therefore not talking, some critics feel Petey the Cat becomes the defacto main character, and Frank Scheck of THR enjoys the “surprisingly heartfelt” journey the character takes. Parents should adjust their weekend plans accordingly to see this one, per the critic, who writes:

Writer-director Hastings, who also provides the voice, or rather the sounds, of Dog Man… infuses the film with clever touches, such as the fake commercial for a buddy crime-fighting show after Petey and Dog Man become unlikely allies. While the humor is obviously geared toward young sensibilities, there are amusing throwaway gags for adults, including Li’l Petey uttering a G-rated version of Bruce Willis’ famous ‘Yippee ki-yay’ line from Die Hard. More surprisingly, the film reaches genuine levels of emotion with its depiction of Petey gradually coming to love his cloned son.

Julian Roman of MovieWeb rates Dog Man 2.5 out of 5, saying that it teaches a good lesson, but the laughs wane as the movie runs long and repeats its message. The film is clearly made for elementary-aged children, but it’s not unwatchable for their adult chaperones. At least it’s unique, Roman points out, writing:

Hastings' script has way too much going on. I would guess that multiple story elements were combined from the graphic novels. There's a significant deviation from the primary arc that takes the narrative in a completely different direction. The film teaches a moral lesson about how upbringing shapes your decisions. Petey is a product of his environment. His anger and bitterness were learned from abandonment. Hastings has Petey and Dog Man finding meaning from a shared source that challenges their unceasing conflict. Innate goodness exists and can be fostered if given a chance. This 'love conquers all' philosophy is poured on like concrete and drags.

The critics seem to agree that adults won’t find this movie as fulfilling as their little ones do, but when it comes to children’s movies, this is far from the worst option out there. Fans of the books shouldn’t be deterred, so if this sounds like the kind of wild adventure you (or rather, your kids) can’t miss, Dog Man hits theaters on Friday, January 31.