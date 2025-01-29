Critics Have Seen Dog Man, And They’re Calling The Adaptation A ‘Mess’ But With ‘Genuine Levels Of Emotion’
The popuar graphic novels come to life!
As a parent, I can tell you it’s always nice to have a kid-friendly option at the movie theater to keep us busy on a cold or rainy or lazy day, and the 2025 movie calendar is teeming with some quality options. With the wild premise of a police officer and his dog being fused together to create a crime-fighting hybrid after an accident, the Dog Man movie is set to hit the big screen on January 31. Critics have had the opportunity to see the animated flick, and it sounds like the kids, at least, are in for a good (if chaotic) experience.
Dog Man is adapted from the popular book series by Dav Pilkey and sees the titular officer trying to protect and serve his community, particularly against the schemes of Petey, the “world’s most evilest cat” (voiced by Pete Davidson in what he says is the “best arc” of his career). In CinemaBlend’s review of Dog Man, Eric Eisenberg says this one’s more for the kids than their parents, but there’s nothing wrong with that. He rates it 3 stars out of 5, writing:
Mary Kassel of ScreenRant agrees with the above, adding that some parents may find the ending unsettling, and while Kassel agrees kids’ movies can be nuanced, this flick struggles between themes that are “shockingly dark at times” and its silly, immature humor. Also, the number of plots and story threads is “absurd,” the critic writes, saying:
With the titular character having the head of a dog, and therefore not talking, some critics feel Petey the Cat becomes the defacto main character, and Frank Scheck of THR enjoys the “surprisingly heartfelt” journey the character takes. Parents should adjust their weekend plans accordingly to see this one, per the critic, who writes:
Julian Roman of MovieWeb rates Dog Man 2.5 out of 5, saying that it teaches a good lesson, but the laughs wane as the movie runs long and repeats its message. The film is clearly made for elementary-aged children, but it’s not unwatchable for their adult chaperones. At least it’s unique, Roman points out, writing:
The critics seem to agree that adults won’t find this movie as fulfilling as their little ones do, but when it comes to children’s movies, this is far from the worst option out there. Fans of the books shouldn’t be deterred, so if this sounds like the kind of wild adventure you (or rather, your kids) can’t miss, Dog Man hits theaters on Friday, January 31.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.