Brad Pitt Spent New Year’s Eve With New Girl Ines De Ramon Topless At The Pool

Brad Pitt’s love life is something many people always have their eyes on. That’s especially true right now, as the legal battle between him and Angelina Jolie continues, and dating rumors swirl around the Ocean’s Eleven actor being in a pretty serious relationship with Ines de Ramon. The reason for the peaked interest around Pitt’s love life is because the actor was seen celebrating New Year’s Eve with de Ramon topless by the pool in Cabo.

Page Six published photos that were taken on New Year's Eve of Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon at a pool in Cabo. De Ramon is seen topless in one beach chair, while Pitt is seen without a shirt reading what looks like a script and taking in the sun.

Earlier this month People reported that the two lovebirds would be spending the last day of 2022 together, and per the article, a source said the relationship is “not serious,” however the two are also “dating and happy.”

Another insider, close to Pitt, told People:

Ines is fun and social. They have a great time together. They do solo dates, but also group dates with friends.

Based on the photos and this quote, it seems like the two really enjoy each other's company, and they are happy together in this blossoming relationship.

According to the Page Six report, Pitt and de Ramon have been seen together multiple times over the last couple of months. The two first sparked dating rumors in November after they went to a Bono concert together in Los Angeles. They were spotted holding hands while taking in the music, and meeting up with Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.

They were then seen again together getting close at the Babylon premiere’s afterparty. The couple also celebrated the Oscar winner’s birthday together in December.

Both Pitt and de Ramon have been in publicized relationships before this.

Before dating the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, de Ramon was married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. The jewelry designer was married to Wesley for three years before the two separated in September.

As for Pitt, there were rumors that he was dating Emily Ratajkowski , but those were quickly extinguished because she was then in a highly publicized and brief relationship with Pete Davidson . Meanwhile, Pitt is still in legal battles with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. She made abuse allegations toward Pitt in October about him allegedly physically abusing their children in 2016. A source close to the actor claimed what the actress said is untrue. The two have also been in a lengthy legal battle over their winery , which Jolie sued Pitt over in September.

So, while Pitt continues to work out his divorce with Jolie, it seems like he’s happy in his current relationship with de Ramon.

The last few months of 2022 have been busy for Pitt between his new girlfriend and the release of Babylon. Going into the 2023 movie schedule , Pitt will be doing the majority of his work behind the scenes. He has one movie coming out that he’s producing called Landscape with Invisible Hand, and he’s producing a TV series called The Three-Body Problem that will also come out this year.