Is Brad Pitt Dating Emily Ratajkowski? How They Met And What’s Rumored

Brad Pitt’s divorce still isn’t technically over, but he has been legally separated from Angelina Jolie for several years. The Bullet Train actor has been seen on dates in the past, but the word is he is now dating actress and model Emily Ratajkowski, and while things may not be super serious at this point, they could very well be heading in that direction.

Emily Ratajkowski is best known for playing Ben Affleck's mistress in Gone Girl and for being in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” music video, where Ratajkowski alleges the singer groped her on set . An anonymous source spoke with People who said the pair were introduced via their shared love of art. They’ve apparently been on several dates, but also keep in touch when they’re not together. The source claims…

He was introduced to Emily by a friend in the art world. There is an attraction, but nothing serious going on. She is obviously gorgeous and very into art as well. They have a lot to talk about and always have a great time when they hang out. They stay in touch when they don’t see each other.

While the source calls the relationship “nothing serious” it also sounds like this relationship isn’t entirely casual either. If they’re keeping in touch when they’re not out on dates they surely have built some sort of a personal relationship. The source appears to be somebody who knows Emily Ratajkowski, as it seems to know more about the model’s side of the relationship that how Pitt feels about the whole thing.

The source says she is “smitten” with the actor. Ratajkowski recently filed for divorce herself. While details of her split from movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard are unknown, the filing has been contested, so that’s something else these two have in common.

Brad Pitt’s divorce proceedings have been ongoing for years despite the pair having been separated legally since 2019. There have been outstanding issues, the first being custody of the couple's minor children. Pitt has been awarded joint custody of the children in the past, but Jolie has continued to contest the ruling , even moving multiple times, and eventually succeeding, in getting the judge who made the joint custody order removed from the case.

The other issue is Chateau Miraval, a winery the couple purchased when they were together. Pitt reportedly wants control of the winery, to the point where he sued Jolie when she attempted to sell her half of the company without his consent. Last month Jolie’s company Nouvel sued Pitt over the winery, claiming he was trying to seize control of the property and prevent her from receiving rightful profits.

Whether this turns out to simply being two people having fun together, or turns into something more serious, as long as everybody is happy, there’s no reason not to wish them the best.