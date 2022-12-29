How Emily Ratajkowski Allegedly Feels Following The End Of Her Two-Month Relationship With Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson’s impressive dating history has been confounding his fans for years, and that certainly didn’t stop after his nine-month relationship with Kim Kardashian came to an end this year. All eyes were on model/actress/author Emily Ratajkowski after it appeared the former Saturday Night Live funny man had moved on from the reality TV star . Now, it appears Davidson may have moved on once again , and even though there previous reports hinted that the actor might be getting serious with Ratajkowski , she doesn’t seem to be bothered at all by her new single-again status.

With the Meet Cute lead being seen more with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders lately, on top of EmRata’s recent admission about joining the dating apps , it seemed pretty apparent that the hot, new couple was a mere flash in the pan. Now, People has confirmed as much, with sources saying Davidson and Ratajkowski did indeed split up after two months. It wasn’t reported who did the breaking up, but the Gone Girl actress is apparently perfectly happy with her life as it is. According to the magazine’s sources:

Em is single and totally happy. She will always prioritize her son, but enjoys dating when she has time. She enjoys her independence. She doesn't have plans to see Pete again. She had fun with him, but she realized she didn't want it to become anything else. She likes her life as it is.

Emily Ratajkowski split from Sebastian Bear-McClard, her husband of four years, in July 2022, and in addition to Pete Davidson, she also apparently went on a few dates with Brad Pitt . It would be understandable why she wouldn’t want to jump into another serious relationship so quickly, especially with her 1-year-old son in the picture, and it sounds like she’s just enjoying the single life.

Pete Davidson also may not have been ready to jump into another big public relationship, after the intense scrutiny and social media war with Kanye West that accompanied his previous romance — which even supposedly led the actor to seek trauma therapy in its aftermath. Something casual might have been just what both parties needed.

Rumors about Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson began to swirl in mid-November, and the two were pictured hanging out days later on the comedian’s 29th birthday. They eventually went more public, sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game , prompting the Denver Nuggets’ Instagram account to ask what we were all wondering: Is this official?

Whatever the situation was then, it’s apparently over now, as Pete Davidson has been pictured with his love interest from Bodies Bodies Bodies at his house, at a New York Rangers game and elsewhere. TMZ ’s sources maintain that he and Chase Sui Wonders are simply “great friends” after meeting on the set of the movie, but I guess only time will tell what’s in store for this potential couple and what’s next for EmRata.