‘Maybe He Got Too Out Of Hand’ Brian Cox Discusses Kevin Spacey And The Possibility Of The Actor Working In Hollywood Again

Brian Cox has never been one to hold his tongue when it comes to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The revered actor’s brutally honest thoughts range from actors he’s worked with to those he hasn’t. Someone Cox has acted alongside throughout his lengthy career is Kevin Spacey, who hasn’t acted as much over the past few years due to various allegations and legal issues. The Succession cast member recently shared his take on Spacey as a man and weighed in on whether he could (and should) be allowed to continue his career.

Years ago, Kevin Spacey and Brian Cox shared the screen in the Disney film Iron Will. Cox recently discussed his former co-star while doing a profile piece for The Hollywood Reporter. When the topic turned to cancel culture and Spacey, Cox described what he believed to be “Kevin’s only difficulty.” He also shared some positive sentiments about the two-time Academy Award winner:

I just think Kevin had certain things which he couldn’t or didn’t admit to, and I think it was a strain on him in many ways. And for me, that was Kevin’s only difficulty. But he’s a very fine actor, and I like Kevin a lot. He’s very funny. I met with him recently. I think he’s been through it. He’s had the kicking that some people think he deserved. He’s ready to get back in the saddle again, and people are trying to stop him from doing that.

Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual assault in 2017. The first claim came from actor Anthony Rapp, who accused Spacey of making sexual advances at him when he was 14 in 1986. Four other men accused the Working Girl star of sexually assaulting them between 2001 and 2013 and, as a whole, more than a dozen individuals have accused him of sexual-based offenses. Spacey, who denied wrongdoing in all cases, was eventually found not liable in Rapp’s 2022 civil suit, while he was also found not guilty of sexual assault charges in a separate U.K. case in 2023.

Despite his legal wins, the American Beauty star’s career was still impacted, as he was fired from Netflix’s House of Cards and removed from Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World. During his interview with THR, Brian Cox doubled down on his support of the Superman Returns alum. He also explained his rationale when it comes to his colleague being allowed to re-enter Hollywood’s proverbial doors:

And I really do go back to, ‘Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.’ Maybe he got too out of hand, but I don’t think he should be punished endlessly for it. There should be a case of forgive and forget. Let’s move on. I think he should be given the opportunity to come back to work.

In the years since the allegations against Kevin Spacey began to crop up, the star has still continued to work. Among the films he’s starred in are The Man Who Drew God and Control. Kevin Spacey also attempted a comeback at the Cannes Film Festival a few years ago by way of the thriller film Peter Five Eight.

Brian Cox’s comments on the Baby Driver star are something of a departure from the usual way he talks about stars. (His criticisms of Johnny Depp, in particular, can definitely stick with a person.) Nevertheless, it’s clear that he’s all for his colleague receiving another chance, and whether or not that happens remains to be seen.